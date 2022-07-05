This week's Walworth County criminal complaints

Here are the Walworth County's weekly criminal complaints from June 22-27. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

Child neglect

Diana K Zamora, 22, of 428 Autumn Drive, Delavan, was charged with neglecting a child under age 6. She reportedly left her 3-year-old child unattended. She was reportedly getting a drug test for a new job and claimed she thought her sister was coming over to watch the child. The incident reportedly happened in May 2021.

Flooding jail cell

Nihthanyl J. Delaney, 19, of 917 E. Milwaukee St., Whitewater, was charged with criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping. He was charged for reportedly throwing a tablet against the wall in his jail cell at the Walworth County Jail on June 14. He also reportedly flooded his jail cell by plugging his toilet. He has previously been charged with battery to law enforcement, among other things.

Delivery of meth

Nathaniel A. Carlock, 41, of 541 S. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, was charged with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine as a repeater. He reportedly delivered the methamphetamine in Elkhorn in 2021 while he was on GPS monitoring for previous offenses. He is also a convicted sex offender.

Reported assault

Yesenia Chavez, 25, of 158 North Fraternity Lane, Whitewater, was charged with attempted armed robbery-as a party to a crime, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. On June 12, officers responded to an apartment in Whitewater for a reported assault. Chavez is charged with her involvement.

Dog stolen, individual hit by car

Patricia M. Hayes, 30, of 38 W. Sedgemeadow St., Elkhorn, is charged with burglary, theft and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Town of Delavan Police were dispatched on June 7 to the area of InBetween Bar for a possible fight. Upon arriving, police learned Hayes reportedly stole a dog and then while driving away struck an individual.

Cocaine possession

Matthew M. Zahn, 48, of Sheboygan, is charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. On June 4 at approximately 2:58 a.m. Lake Geneva Police were dispatched to the Cove hotel for a possible domestic. Upon entering the hotel room, Zahn was found to be on the couch asleep with a large amount of drug paraphernalia as well as cocaine around him.

Meth possession

Steven C. Spencer, 42, of 403 Franklin St., Elkhorn, is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine second and subsequent offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The drugs were reportedly found during a traffic stop in the Town of Lyons on June 21. Multiple gem bags were located along with a notebook with “drug sale record 2021” written on it.

Bail jumping

Amanda K. Engel, 32, of W816 Shorewood Drive, East Troy, was charged with three counts of felony bail jumping. Police responded to the East Troy home on June 15 for a welfare check and detected a strong odor of intoxicants on Engle, who reportedly is not supposed to consume alcohol.

$5K in reported property damage

William S. Swan, 22, of N1192 Highway H, Bloomfield, was charged with criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. The Bloomfield police responded on May 29 to a residence in the village for a report of a disorderly subject. When police arrived Swan was reportedly in his underwear. He reportedly had damaged two stone lions, a large fountain, a glass ball light, a solar hummingbird and a lawn ornament. Damage was estimated at approximately $5,000.

Bail jumping

Cody Michael Denter, 26, of Fond Du Lac, was charged with felony bail jumping. He was stopped by Whitewater police on June 5. He was reportedly driving without a valid license while on bond for another offense.

