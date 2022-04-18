Three, all out on bail, accused of selling meth in Elkhorn

A trio all out on bail at the time now face new drug charges after they were reportedly caught in Elkhorn earlier this month with meth and supplies to sell and distribute it

Eric M. Garner, 31, of Burlington, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent sell, three counts of felony bail jumping as well as obstruction of an officer.

Abbey Rockteacher, 33, of Ixonia, was charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and one count of bail jumping.

Rockteacher had been released on bond around Jan. 25 for a previous offense. Garner had been released on bond in March for a previous offense and bond conditions were still in place as of April 9.

Rebecca L. Sobotka, 49, of Genoa City, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine as a party to a crime and for repeated offense of felony bail jumping, which is a repeated offense for her having been convicted for the same crime back in March.

According to their criminal complaints:

On April 9, Walworth County deputies conducted a traffic stop in Elkhorn of a 2004 Silver Hyundai SUV, with Rockteacher in the driver seat, Garner in the passenger seat and Sobotka in the back seat.

When asked for their names, Garner said his name was “Nick.” Upon the officer recognizing the defendant, he admitted that his real name being Eric Garner.

The vehicle was searched after approval was given by the owner of the SUV. In the glove compartment police found six grams of what tested positive as methamphetamine and a glass methamphetamine pipe, which reportedly belonged to Rockteacher. In the backseat of the vehicle, deputies found a metal container that contained a “chunky, crystalline powdery substance,” which later tested positive for 3.7 grams of methamphetamine

A maroon eyeglass case was also found to have three vials of meth as well as eight gem baggies, each weighing around a ½ gram. A wallet inside a five-gallon bucket was discovered to contain four needles, two cut straws, two makeshift tourniquets, and two Q-tips. Garner admitted that those belonged to him.