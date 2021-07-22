 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three vehicles stolen in Lake Geneva in June and July
breaking alert top story

Three vehicles stolen in Lake Geneva in June and July

{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GENEVA — The Lake Geneva Police Department is investigating the reported theft of three vehicles from the city in June and July.

The department is working with neighboring agencies including Burlington, New Berlin, Lake Mills, Beloit, Sycamore, Ill., and Rockford, Ill.

Two vehicles were stolen in The Manor subdivision on June 22, according to Lake Geneva Police Lt. Edward Gritzner. Both vehicles had keys left inside of them and were recovered in Beloit.  One vehicle had some minor damage, Gritzner said.

On July 3, Lake Geneva had another vehicle stolen from the 400 block of South Edwards Boulevard. In that case, the owner was unsure if the keys were left in the vehicle and that vehicle has not yet been recovered as of Wednesday, July 21, according to Gritzner.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There have been a number of vehicles stolen in the area.

On July 13 in Burlington several suspects went through unlocked vehicles in the Hidden Creek and Shiloh Hills subdivisions. Numerous items were stolen including money, credit cards, purses, and two firearms. Two vehicles were also stolen after keys were located inside the unlocked vehicles, according to a news release from the Burlington Police Department.

Using OnStar, police were able to locate those two vehicles and process fingerprints before releasing the vehicles back to the owners.

It is believed the individuals involved in this crime may be from the Rockford and/or Beloit areas, according to the release from Burlington Police.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’
Crime & Courts

Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’

  • Updated

“Folks, I've never seen anything like this whole life,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling told the Racine County Board Tuesday evening, hours after the Sheriff's Office reported that a 21-year veteran of the RSCO shot and killed a man who allegedly had just killed a 22-year-old "for no reason" at Pilot Travel Center near Interstate 94 in Caledonia.

+5
Sheriff: Man 'viciously executed' at Caledonia gas station; shooter killed by undercover cop; officer hurt

Sheriff: Man 'viciously executed' at Caledonia gas station; shooter killed by undercover cop; officer hurt

  • 2 min to read

The officer who killed the alleged shooter was just starting his shift, filling up an undercover unmarked vehicle at the Mobil station in Franksville when the killer pulled into the station, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said; an exchange of gunfire followed and the shooter was killed.

The officer was shot but is reported to be conscious and alert, recovering at Ascension All Saints Hospital. The 22-year-old man who was killed at the Pilot station in Caledonia was just filling up his car when he was "executed," according to Schmaling.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to protect your information from identity theft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics