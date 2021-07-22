Three vehicles stolen in Lake Geneva in June and July

LAKE GENEVA — The Lake Geneva Police Department is investigating the reported theft of three vehicles from the city in June and July.

The department is working with neighboring agencies including Burlington, New Berlin, Lake Mills, Beloit, Sycamore, Ill., and Rockford, Ill.

Two vehicles were stolen in The Manor subdivision on June 22, according to Lake Geneva Police Lt. Edward Gritzner. Both vehicles had keys left inside of them and were recovered in Beloit. One vehicle had some minor damage, Gritzner said.

On July 3, Lake Geneva had another vehicle stolen from the 400 block of South Edwards Boulevard. In that case, the owner was unsure if the keys were left in the vehicle and that vehicle has not yet been recovered as of Wednesday, July 21, according to Gritzner.

There have been a number of vehicles stolen in the area.

On July 13 in Burlington several suspects went through unlocked vehicles in the Hidden Creek and Shiloh Hills subdivisions. Numerous items were stolen including money, credit cards, purses, and two firearms. Two vehicles were also stolen after keys were located inside the unlocked vehicles, according to a news release from the Burlington Police Department.