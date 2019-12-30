Town of Delavan man pleads guilty in wife's stabbing death

ELKHORN — A man accused of stabbing his wife to death after she filed for divorce pleaded guilty today to a homicide charge that could send him to prison for life.

Robert J. Scott, 57, of the town of Delavan, dropped his plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect in the Jan. 6, 2019, death of his wife, Rochelle R. Scott.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 12 in Walworth County Circuit Court.

Rochelle Scott, 58, was found dead from multiple stab wounds in the couple's home at 4003 S. Channel Drive in the town of Delavan three weeks after she had filed for divorce.

The couple had been married for 19 years.

Police reported finding Robert Scott outside the home and that he told officers at the scene, "I just murdered my wife."