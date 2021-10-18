Town of Sugar Creek man arrested on 10 counts for possession of child pornography, according to police

A Town of Sugar Creek man was arrested on 10 counts of possession of child pornography, Oct. 15, according to police.
Officials from the Walworth County Sheriff's Office said they conducted an investigation on Kent Jones-Anderson, 27, after receiving a tip from the Wisconsin Crimes Against Children Task Force regarding possible possession of child pornography.
Police said detectives contacted Jones-Anderson who gave them permission to search his cell phone for possible Child Sexual Abuse Material. Detectives located numerous photos, according to police.
Jones-Anderson was arrested and booked into the Walworth County Jail on 10 counts of possession of child pornography, according to police. He was released on $10,000 signature bond, and his initial court appearance is set for Oct. 21.
Police said the investigation if ongoing.
