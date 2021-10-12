Tragic start to October; 3 traffic fatalities in 9 days in Walworth County

The month of October is off to a tragic start start with three traffic fatalities in the first nine days of the month.

There was a motorcycle crash in Sharon on Friday, Oct. 1, a hit-and run crash two days later in Elkhorn on Oct. 3 near Gateway Technical College, and a third fatality near Lauderdale Lake on Saturday, Oct. 9. Arrests have been made in the hit-and-run and OWI homicide charges are pending for the Oct. 9 crash.

Oct. 1 Sharon crash

In the case of the Oct. 1 crash, a 39-year-old man was killed after he crashed because of a cat in the road and then was hit by an oncoming vehicle in the other lane, according to Sharon Police Chief Brad Buchholz.

The victim has been identified as Jeremy L. Henrey of Roscoe, Illinois.

The crash occurred at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1. Henrey was driving a motorcycle with two other motorcyclists, Buchholz said.

The motorcyclists were traveling westbound on Highway 67, near the intersection with Salt Box Road, in the Village of Sharon.