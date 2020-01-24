Truck driver charged with stealing $35,000 worth of diesel fuel

ELKHORN — A truck driver from Kenosha is being accused of stealing more than $35,000 worth of diesel fuel from the Lake Geneva fuel distributor where he worked.

Frank J. Perrone, 37, has been charged with felony theft in connection with the alleged theft of 14,000 gallons of diesel fuel over a period of several months from his place of employment.

The fuel distribution business in Lake Geneva has not been identified.

A criminal complaint issued Thursday by the Walworth County district attorney cites eyewitness accounts and photos that Perrone was reselling the diesel fuel to other truck drivers in Illinois.

The owner of the Lake Geneva business told police he followed Perrone to a spot in Spring Grove, Illinois, and watched "while the defendant fueled up several trucks."

If convicted, Perrone could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $25,000. Court records in Walworth County show that Perrone is due in court Feb. 21 for a preliminary hearing on the theft charge.

According to the criminal complaint, Perrone blamed "a faulty fuel management system" on his truck for what he termed a "misunderstanding" about the diesel fuel.