Two charged with drinking at Lake Geneva Venetian Fest while on bond

Here are the Walworth County’s weekly criminal complaints from Aug. 23 -Aug. 29. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

This week's arrests include two men caught drinking at Lake Geneva's Venetian Fest while they were out on bond and not supposed to be drinking.

Man on bond caught drinking at Venetian Fest

Joseph A. Pierce, 37, of 1175 Lake Geneva Blvd., Lake Geneva, has been charged with felony bail jumping (violation of no alcohol provision of bond). A sergeant from the Lake Geneva Police Department was working at the Venetian Festival located at Flat Iron Park on Aug. 18, when he was approached by people who said Joe Pierce was inside the beer tent drinking alcohol and believed to be on bond. Dispatch looked up the defendant, which showed he was out on felony bond and was not to possess or consume any alcohol. The sergeant witnessed Pierce take a drink from an open Bud Light beer can. Pierce knew he was not supposed to drink alcohol. He then was escorted from the beer tent, searched and handcuffed.

Another Venetian Festival drinking charge

Isaiah A. Conley, 24, of 245 Lewis Street., Burlington, has been charged with one count of felony bail jumping and five counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. Conley was caught holding a beer can at the Venetian Fest grounds in Lake Geneva. When the defendant saw the officer, he immediately began to put the beer can down and proceed to leave the area. The officer smelled alcohol on Conley’s breath. The defendant admitted to carrying the beer can, but that it was not his. Conley then provided a PBT test, with a result of 0.106.

Charges after underage photos sent to jail inmate

Tyshawn M. Baker, 18, of 5164 United Way, Madison has been charged with eight counts of felony bail jumping and eight counts of soliciting intimate representation from a child. On May 26 from the Walworth County Jail, the inmate (Taylor) received several photos from his supposed girlfriend, who was underage. The jail sergeant advised that they noticed a message from his girlfriend that indicated she was under the age of 16. Through a program at the jail, people can send messages and pictures on a tablet. The defendant requested pictures from his girlfriend. The messages sent spanned 18 different days. The girlfriend admitted to sending the explicit photos to the defendant while he was in jail.

Woman charged with domestic abuse

Dena D. Clark, 54, of 71 Valley St., Williams Bay, has been charged with simple battery as a felony, domestic abuse assessments, domestic abuse repeater and disorderly conduct as a felony. On Aug. 9, a Williams Bay police officer was dispatched to a residence on Olive Street in Williams Bay for a man bleeding from his arm. The defendant asked the man to make her macaroni and cheese and then stared at him. Clark then began hitting him over the head with the television remote as he raised his arms to protect himself. Later that evening, an officer made contact with the defendant refused to answer questions. She had a blood alcohol level of .267 at the time of her arrest.

Stolen credit card reportedly used

Sonya R. Shosie, 34, of 29333 Plant Rd., Burlington, has been charged with two counts of identity theft-financial gain, repeater and felony bail jumping. The defendant used stolen credit cards at Walmart in Lake Geneva. She spent a total of $212.81 at Walmart. Shosie was identified through video surveillance and still photos. She previously was convicted of a felony offense in 2020.

Man charged after stumbling out of Whitewater bar

John P. Peters, 40, of 507 S Clark Street., Burlington, has been charged with three counts of felony bail jumping and possession of THC (tetrahydrocannabinols) – second and subsequent offense. A Whitewater officer saw a man, later identified as Peters, walk out of Pumpers and Mitchell’s Bar and head toward his car. The officer noticed the man clumsy, and unable to balance. The defendant gave a preliminary breath test sample with results of 0.111. He also had 25.24 grams of marijuana in his car.