Two hit-and-run crashes in Walworth on Monday, Nov. 22

Two hit-and-run crashes causing extensive property damage occurred on Monday, Nov. 22 in the Village of Walworth. In one a vehicle knocked down a traffic signal and in the second an excavator hit a railroad overpass.

According to a news release from the Walworth Police Department, on Monday at approximately 5:14 a.m. the police department was dispatched to Highway 67 at the railroad overpass for a report of an excavator that had hit the overpass.

Upon arrival, officers observed a large excavator piece of equipment on the shoulder of the northbound lane of traffic, large amounts of debris in both the northbound and southbound lanes of traffic, damage to the railroad overpass, and damage to the northbound guardrail. However, no truck or trailer that was hauling the excavator was observed.

The operator of the truck and trailer hauling the excavator was later located.

Walworth Police Chief Ryan Milligan said the driver was cited with failure to report a crash, hit and run and driving without a valid license.

At this time, Milligan declined to release the driver's name in case there is additional litigation.

About an hour after that crash at 6:30 a.m. Thursday police were again dispatched to another hit-and-run, this one at the intersection of north Main Street and Beloit Street in the village of Walworth for a report of a traffic signal that had been struck.

When officers arrived, they found the traffic signal had fallen into Heyer Park, which is the name of the park in Walworth's square, and the striking vehicle had fled the scene.

The hit-and-run on the square is currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 262-275-6585.