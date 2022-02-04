Undercover cops bust North Chicago cocaine dealer in Bloomfield

Walworth County Sheriffs deputies went undercover to bust a local cocaine dealer.

Dominique Richmond, 38, of North Chicago is being charged with three counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine, second and subsequent offenses; maintaining a drug trafficking place, second and subsequent offense; possession with intent to deliver cocaine, second and subsequent offense; possession of narcotic drugs, second and subsequent offense; and possession of marijuana, second and subsequent offense.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers conducted a controlled substance purchase, a technique where an undercover officer is fitted with an audio or video recording device, given pre-recorded money and monitored throughout the drug deal.

The undercover officer arranged three drug deals with Richmond on Jan. 11, Jan. 13 and Jan. 20, buying a total of 55.84 grams of cocaine, amounting to $2,400. Richmond was reportedly observed to be driving a white Chrysler during each arranged drug deal.

On Jan. 20, police conducted a traffic stop of Richmond's white Chrysler for speeding. Officers reportedly detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, resulting in a search of Richmond's car. Police reportedly found one plastic baggie containing 2.71 grams of cocaine; another plastic baggie containing 1.43 grams of marijuana; and ten white, oval shaped pills identified as acetaminophen/hydrocodone, a schedule II Narcotic.

Richmond had been previously convicted of manufacturing/delivering cocaine in Lake County, Ill. in 2009.