Update: Body found in Bowers Lake along with dogs; missing man search done

MILTON — Authorities confirmed on Friday, March 19, that they found a body in Bowers Lake, where they were conducting a missing person search for 66-year-old Kevin Doyle. They confirmed the search is done.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office declined to give the identity of the man, saying the medical examiner's office would release that information. However they did confirm that two deceased dogs were recovered from the water the day before on Thursday.

Police reported Doyle missing on Wednesday, March 17.

On Wednesday at approximately 1:30 p.m. Rock County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a welfare check at Storrs Lake Park outside Milton, according to an emergency alert the Rock County Sheriff’s Office issued on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. Doyle reportedly went for a walk at Storrs Lake Park with his dogs, Ollie and Frank, at approximately 9:30 a.m. and had not returned home.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He had medical issues and a prosthetic leg, according to the alert.

Deputies located his vehicle in the parking lot at Storrs Lake Park and tried to reach him on his cell phone, but it went immediately to his voicemail.

Emergency personnel searched the area utilizing drones and K9s in the area.