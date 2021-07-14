Updated: Drowning victim recovered from Geneva Lake after tubing accident

WILLIAMS BAY — The body of a 22-year-old man who slipped under water during a tubing accident has been pulled from Geneva Lake, confirmed Tom Hausner commander of the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency.

Using underwater sonar, he was located Tuesday night in approximately 128 feet of water but due to conditions it was not safe for divers to go down. In the morning, they were able to use two remote underwater vehicles to receiver the young man, Hausner said. He was pulled from the water at approximately 9:30 a.m.

The search started on Tuesday afternoon after dispatch received a call at 3:30 p.m. for a man in his 20s who slipped under water.

The man was wearing a life jacket when he was tubing, but he apparently didn’t have it secured properly and the life jacket came off during the incident, Hausner said.

After the call came in agencies from Wisconsin and Illinois quickly responded, with as many as 150 responders on scene, Hausner said. They used drones above and below water.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At 5:13 p.m. – nearly two hours after the call came in – the Geneva Lake Police stated on Facebook that the water search was no long a search and rescue mission.