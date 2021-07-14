 Skip to main content
Updated: Drowning victim recovered from Geneva Lake after tubing accident
Updated: Drowning victim recovered from Geneva Lake after tubing accident

  • Updated
WILLIAMS BAY — The body of a 22-year-old man who slipped under water during a tubing accident has been pulled from Geneva Lake, confirmed Tom Hausner commander of the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency.

Using underwater sonar, he was located Tuesday night in approximately 128 feet of water but due to conditions it was not safe for divers to go down. In the morning, they were able to use two remote underwater vehicles to receiver the young man, Hausner said. He was pulled from the water at approximately 9:30 a.m. 

The search started on Tuesday afternoon after dispatch received a call at 3:30 p.m. for a man in his 20s who slipped under water.

The man was wearing a life jacket when he was tubing, but he apparently didn’t have it secured properly  and the life jacket came off during the incident, Hausner said.

After the call came in agencies from Wisconsin and Illinois quickly responded, with as many as 150 responders on scene, Hausner said. They used drones above and below water.

At 5:13 p.m. – nearly two hours after the call came in – the Geneva Lake Police stated on Facebook that the water search was no long a search and rescue mission.

“Our operations have turned to recovery at this time,” the Geneva Lake Police posted online.

“At this time we are looking for an individual who is approximately 22-23 years of age from the state of Illinois,” Hausner said during a 6 p.m. news conference at George Williams College.

Four hours later, unfortunately the status had not yet changed and the man had still not been located. The plan was to continue searching through the night.

Hausner said no foul play is suspected.

“We believe it was an accident,” Housner said.

