Updated: Geneva Lake boating victim was reportedly tubing when he went under water, was wearing life jacket but it came off

WILLIAMS BAY — As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, crews were still out on Geneva Lake searching for a man in his 20s who had not been seen since he went under water around 3:30 p.m.

The man, who is approximately 22-years-old was out tubing on the lake when he fell off the tube and went under water, according to Tom Hausner commander of the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency.

He was wearing a life jacket at the time, but the life jacket came off during the incident, Hausner said.

After the call came in agencies from Wisconsin and Illinois quickly responded, with as many as 150 responders on scene, Hausner said.

They are using drones above and below water.

The public is asked to avoid boating in the area surrounding George William College campus from Fontana to Conference Point as the search continues. The Williams Bay boat launch will remain closed until further notice as the search continues, authorities said Tuesday night.

At 5:13 p.m. – nearly two hours after the call came in – the Geneva Lake Police stated on Facebook that the water search was no long a search and rescue mission.

“Our operations have turned to recovery at this time,” the Geneva Lake Police posted online.