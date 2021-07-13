Updated: Geneva Lake boating victim was reportedly tubing when he went under water, was wearing life jacket but it came off

WILLIAMS BAY — As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, crews were still out on Geneva Lake searching for a man in his 20s who had not been seen since he went under water around 3:30 p.m.
The man, who is approximately 22-years-old was out tubing on the lake when he fell off the tube and went under water, according to Tom Hausner commander of the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency.
He was wearing a life jacket at the time, but the life jacket came off during the incident, Hausner said.
After the call came in agencies from Wisconsin and Illinois quickly responded, with as many as 150 responders on scene, Hausner said.
They are using drones above and below water.
The public is asked to avoid boating in the area surrounding George William College campus from Fontana to Conference Point as the search continues. The Williams Bay boat launch will remain closed until further notice as the search continues, authorities said Tuesday night.
At 5:13 p.m. – nearly two hours after the call came in – the Geneva Lake Police stated on Facebook that the water search was no long a search and rescue mission.
“Our operations have turned to recovery at this time,” the Geneva Lake Police posted online.
“At this time we are looking for an individual who is approximately 22-23 years of age from the state of Illinois,” Hausner said during a 6 p.m. news conference at George Williams College.
Four hours later, unfortunately the status had not yet changed and the man had still not been located. The plan was to continue searching through the night.
Hausner said no foul play is suspected.
“We believe it was an accident,” Housner said.
The water emergency reportedly happened along the north shore of Geneva Lake to the west of Conference Point in the area of George Williams College in Williams Bay.
The Lake Geneva Regional News will update this report as more information is available.