Updated: Geneva Lake drowning victim jumped in after child in water

A 31-year-old from Elgin, Illinois, was pulled from Geneva Lake on Monday, Aug. 2, after he went under water Sunday evening near Big Foot Beach.

The victim was the driver of a boat pulling two children in a tube, according to Commander of Geneva Lake Police Tom Hausner. The children fell off the tube and he spun back around to pick them up when another child in the boat jumped into the lake with a life jacket and started to float away from the boat.

The man, who was able to swim, jumped into the lake without a life jacket and began to swim towards the child. But he was unable to get to the child, went under the water and drowned as a result.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

911 dispatch received the emergency call at 7:09 p.m. and crews from throughout the region responded. Using sonar he was located Sunday evening and he was recovered Monday morning around 8:30 a.m.

This is the second drowning this summer in Geneva Lake. On Tuesday, July 13, Fadi A. Albazi, a 22-year-old from Morton Grove, a northern Chicago suburb, drowned. He was tubing with friends and was wearing a life jacket, but somehow the lifejacket came off when he fell off the tube.

Hausner, calling both accidents tragic, stressed the importance of wearing life jackets, even for adults who can swim.