Updated: Search on for victim in early 20s in Geneva Lake after drowning call

WILLIAMS BAY —Emergency crews responded to Geneva Lake on Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a possible drowning.

At 5:13 p.m. – nearly two hours later – the Geneva Lake Police stated on Facebook that the water search was no long a search and rescue mission.

“Our operations have turned to recovery at this time,” the Geneva Lake Police posted online.

“At this time we are looking for an individual who is approximately 22-23 years of age from the state of Illinois,” Tom Hausner commander of the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency said during a 6 p.m. news conference at George Williams College.

After the call came in agencies from Wisconsin and Illinois quickly responded, with as many as 150 responders on scene, Hausner said.

They are using drones above and below water and he said Tuesday evening, “we will work through the night.”

Hausner didn’t provide other details immediately about what happened. But he said there were other people on the boat at the time when it happened. But he said no foul play is suspected.

“We believe it was an accident,” Housner said.