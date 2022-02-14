Valentine’s Day morning stabbing just outside Lake Geneva

LYONS – Police and rescue responded Valentine’s Day morning to a report of a stabbing in Lyons just outside Lake Geneva.

The call came in at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 14, for a request for an ambulance in the 3100 block of West Barry Drive, which is in a neighborhood off Highway 50 across from where the former Hillmoor Golf Course is located.

After making the request for an ambulance, the caller hung up, according to a release from the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office.

When first responders arrived, they located a subject in the home’s driveway with multiple stab wounds to the torso. The stabbing victim, a 28-year-old male, was transported to an area hospital, in stable condition, for treatment.

Responding law enforcement were able to locate and apprehend the suspect, 25-year-old Andres Lopez Ruiz, on the property without further incident.

A charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety has been referred to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office.

“This was not a random act and there is no danger to the community,” the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The Lyons Fire Department was assisted by City of Lake Geneva Fire Department Paramedics.