 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Walworth County crim: Woman reportedly punches dancer at Vegas Club, then runs over friend

Walworth County crim: Woman reportedly punches dancer at Vegas Club, then runs over friend

{{featured_button_text}}

DARIEN — A 28-year-old woman has been charged after she reportedly punched a dancer at the Vegas Gentleman's Club in Darien and then ran over a friend with a car.

Ja’Nelia Dodd, 28, of the 3130 block of N. 38th Street, Milwaukee, is being charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety, two counts of misdemeanor battery and one count of disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers were called Dec. 3 to Vegas Club, W9301 US Highway 14, for reports of a physical altercation and a woman who had been run over by a car. 

The Vegas Club is a gentleman's club in Walworth County west of Delavan. 

When officers arrived on the scene, they were met by the victim who had reportedly been run over, who sustained an arm injury and road burn on her legs. The victim told officers that her friend, Dodd, got into a physical fight with one of the dancers at the club.

The victim told police that she escorted Dodd out of the club after the fight to take her home. The victim reports that when they were in the parking lot, Dodd punched her in the face and got into the driver’s seat of the vehicle. The victim then walked toward the car to grab her purse when Dodd drove off, dragging the victim and running over her arm.

Officers then spoke to the club dancer and the bouncer who reported that Dodd had allegedly punched the dancer in the face and struck the bouncer who tried to break up the fight. The dancer told police that she did not know Dodd.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics