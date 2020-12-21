Walworth County crime: Woman reportedly punches dancer at Vegas Club, then runs over friend

DARIEN — A 28-year-old woman has been charged after she reportedly punched a dancer at the Vegas Gentleman's Club in Darien and then ran over a friend with a car.

Ja’Nelia Dodd, 28, of the 3130 block of N. 38th Street, Milwaukee, is being charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety, two counts of misdemeanor battery and one count of disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers were called Dec. 3 to Vegas Club, W9301 US Highway 14, for reports of a physical altercation and a woman who had been run over by a car.

The Vegas Club is a gentleman's club in Walworth County west of Delavan.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were met by the victim who had reportedly been run over, who sustained an arm injury and road burn on her legs. The victim told officers that her friend, Dodd, got into a physical fight with one of the dancers at the club.