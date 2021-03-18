Walworth County employee charged for allegedly stealing assistance card to buy groceries

WALWORTH — An employee working with the Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services has been charged after reportedly using another employee's login information to steal income assistance "vault cards" to buy groceries.
Charla Cutshall, 38, of the 400 block of S. Prince Street, Whitewater, is charged with unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents, two counts of theft by acquisition of a credit card and misconduct/office-act/excess authority.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police spoke with a Department of Health and Human Services employee who said that another employee noticed her login information was used to take out a vault card that was assigned to one of their consumers on Dec. 3, 2020.
Vault cards are temporary food cards that can be used in emergency situations. These cards, which act as credit cards, are kept under lock and key and only certain employees have access to them and are allowed to authorize them to consumers.
Police spoke with the employee who noticed her login information was used without her permission. She stated that she reportedly had not been in the office because she was working remotely. She told police that she kept her username and password information on an index card in her desk drawer but never shared her passwords with anyone. The vault card that was taken belonged to a consumer that was assigned to Cutshall, an economic support specialist.
As police were speaking with the employee at her residence, Cutshall arrived and reportedly admitted to police that she had noticed her consumer was not using the vault card so she used the login information to go into the employee's computer and take the card out for herself. Cutshall stated that she had reportedly done this two times before and used the cards to buy groceries.