Walworth County employee charged for allegedly stealing assistance card to buy groceries

WALWORTH — An employee working with the Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services has been charged after reportedly using another employee's login information to steal income assistance "vault cards" to buy groceries.

Charla Cutshall, 38, of the 400 block of S. Prince Street, Whitewater, is charged with unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents, two counts of theft by acquisition of a credit card and misconduct/office-act/excess authority.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police spoke with a Department of Health and Human Services employee who said that another employee noticed her login information was used to take out a vault card that was assigned to one of their consumers on Dec. 3, 2020.

Vault cards are temporary food cards that can be used in emergency situations. These cards, which act as credit cards, are kept under lock and key and only certain employees have access to them and are allowed to authorize them to consumers.