Walworth County inmate charged for punching, breaking tablet he had trouble working

ELKHORN — A Walworth County Jail inmate has been charged after reportedly punching a tablet computer and breaking it after having trouble working it.

Anthoni Cirra, 24, of Nashotah, is being charged with felony bail jumping and criminal damage to property.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to a call at the Walworth County Jail for a report of an inmate who damaged some property on Aug. 11.

Officers were told that the jail had recently received tablets that the inmates could rent while in incarceration. Police were advised that Cirra had rented a tablet and reportedly broken the screen.

Police watched surveillance footage which reportedly showed Cirra punching the tablet screen multiple times with his right fist. Officers confronted Cirra about the broken tablet and he claimed that he accidently broke the tablet by stepping on it while getting out of bed. Police told Cirra that they had viewed surveillance video of him punching the tablet and he replied that he had gotten frustrated with the device.

Cirra claimed that he tapped on the tablet screen in an aggressive manner at an attempt to get the device to work but denied ever punching the screen.