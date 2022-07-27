Walworth County Sheriff Candidates weigh in on issues before the Aug. 9 partisan primary

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Walworth County residents will have a chance to vote to determine who will be the next county sheriff.

Current Sheriff Kurt Picknell is not running for re-election and two experienced members of the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office are running to fill the top county law enforcement position — David Gerber and Craig Konopski.

While the general election is not until November, the August primary essentially will determine the winner because the only two candidates running are both Republican.

As a reminder to voters, Aug. 9 is a partisan primary and therefore voters must either vote on the Democrat or Republican side. They cannot switch parties depending on the race.

In preparation for the Aug. 9 primary, Konopski and Gerber answered questions sent to them by the Lake Geneva Regional News. Some of the answers, where candidates answered over 100 words, were shortened for length. The two candidates are listed based on their order on the ballot.

What experience in law enforcement do you have, including how many years you have been with the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office?Konopski: I am cross trained in multiple law enforcement disciplines i.e. criminal investigations including death and fire investigations, field training officer, traffic crash reconstructionist, pre-employment background investigator, former firearms, defense and arrest tactics, Taser, and professional communications instructor. I have testified in court on numerous criminal investigations with a very high success rate on guilty verdicts. I have over 24 total years in law enforcement, 17 years as a patrolman and 7 years as a Detective. I have 15 years of experience as a senior member of the Walworth County Deputy Sheriff’s Association currently serving as their President.

Gerber: I have 27 years of full-time law enforcement experience, the last 25 years being at the Sheriff’s Office. I served as a patrol deputy, detective, lieutenant, and captain. In my current role as Undersheriff, I am second in command and serve as chief operating officer for our 214 employees. I oversee all divisions of the Sheriff’s Office and am responsible for preparing and administering our annual $28M budget. I served on many specialty teams including SWAT. I hold a bachelor’s degree from UW-Platteville in Criminal Justice. I am a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command, and the FBI National Academy, Quantico, VA.

What do you see as the biggest issue facing the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office?

Konopski: Recruitment and retention has been a primary focus of my campaign and a great part as to why I first ran for sheriff. When I started over 20 years ago with the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, it was the elite law enforcement agency in southeast Wisconsin. Current Sheriff Kurt Picknell and Undersheriff Dave Gerber’s absence of leadership and lack of priority of officer safety has led to a mass exodus. As your Sheriff, I will facilitate one of my immediate objectives of strengthening the patrol force and drug unit. We need to reduce administrative tasks and get deputies back into the community actively protecting and serving.

Gerber: Our biggest challenge is the recruitment of employees. Since 2021 there has been a 45% increase in public sector job openings and a 56% decrease in applications. This is not just a Walworth County issue, but a nationwide problem. The “defund the police” movement, which criticizes law enforcement for simply doing our jobs, is taking a toll. As Sheriff, I will continue to reach out to colleges and technical schools for recruits, encourage experienced officers to work for us, advocate for responsible and competitive compensation for our employees, establish a Police Explorer post, and bring back a Citizens Academy.

How do you address retention for the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office?

Konopski: Leadership, restoring morale and improving retention requires strong leadership that provides purpose and direction to all deputies, corrections, and support employees. To recruit and retain the very best deputies, correctional officers, and staff to serve our county, salaries and benefits need to be competitive. Providing purpose, preventing stagnation, modernizing strategies, and utilizing new technology coupled with upstream problem solving requires a collaborative mindset. I will hit the ground running on day one and start working immediately with county leaders, elected officials, community groups, and department personnel on laying the groundwork to bring much the needed change to the Sheriff’s Office.

Gerber: I have and will continue to work hard to ensure that we provide competitive compensation for our employees while maintaining a fiscally responsible budget. That can be done. I will advocate for protective status for our correctional officers, communication officers, and administrative staff with the Wisconsin Retirement System. We will provide effective leadership to ensure our staff knows we care and are concerned about them not only as employees, but people! We will explore new programs to involve staff to provide input and feedback.

In all jobs there is discretion. Would you enforce a law even if you did not believe it was constitutional?

Konopski: I swore an Oath to uphold the United States Constitution, first as an enlisted member of the United States Navy and again as a law enforcement officer. My Oath of office is not something that I take lightly. Voters and criminals can be rest assured that I will uphold my Oath and not waiver on law and order. As Sheriff, I will not enforce any illegal mandates passed down by unelected, unaccountable bureaucrats, or by illegal federal directives violating the 10th amendment.

Gerber: All our Deputies have taken an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the State of Wisconsin. Deputies do have discretion and base their decisions upon case law, statutes, best practices, and information they have at the time the decision is made. If I knew a law was not constitutional, I would not enforce it and honor my oath.

In the position as sheriff how would you protect the second amendment while also protecting residents?

Konopski: I strongly support our 2nd amendment and I would not enforce any unconstitutional “Red Flag Laws” or similar infringing laws. Red Flag laws erode our due process, and our 2nd amendment provides citizens with avenues to protect their families from criminals and a tyrannical government.

Gerber: I have taken an oath to uphold our Federal and State Constitutions. The Second Amendment is an integral part of both. As Sheriff, I will continue to protect the Constitutional rights of all citizens to bear arms. Despite what the popular media might say, we can safely uphold the rights of law-abiding citizens to possess firearms for hunting and self-defense purposes while protecting our citizens. We have achieved this goal in our county by holding those with criminal designs accountable. This means not turning a blind eye to unlawful activities that are ignored in many urban communities.

We have heard there was some criticism about Sheriff Picknell taking a knee during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020. What are your feelings on that?

Konopski: I was personally disappointed and did not support our Sheriff kneeling with Black Lives Matter protesters. That was a slap in the face to all our Deputies, Correctional Officers, and law enforcement across our county.

Gerber: It is easy to be a “Monday Morning quarterback” and I won’t be one now. I was in Lake Geneva during the protest, but blocks away from Sheriff Picknell, with many police officers. We were fully prepared to restore order had the protest turned un-peaceful. I prayed a lot that night as did, I am sure, many others. We were prepared, but the rally in Lake Geneva ended peacefully. Protests in many communities did not. I kneel, only in prayer, to my God and Savior Jesus Christ. I will continue to do so as Sheriff.

How will the Sheriff’s Office help protect schools?

Konopski: By properly allocating resources, reducing administrative paperwork, and getting Deputies back into the community and schools. The current administration’s lack of leadership, priorities, and vision have left Deputies deficient in multiple facets of quality training. As your Sheriff, I will take advantage of the opportunities when schools are closed to conduct active shooter training in the hallways. It has been several years since Deputies received any good training in schools to combat an active shooter. When Deputies are well equipped and proficiently trained, this leads to a safer community for families to live and work in.

Gerber: I, along with Tom Hausner, and others, have trained hundreds of officers, enacted policies, preplanned all the schools in Walworth County and equipped our deputies with the proper tactical equipment to appropriately respond to violence in schools. We have trained collectively with all police agencies in the County and will continue and increase ongoing training in the future. There is no doubt any law enforcement officer in Walworth County will go into an active shooter event and stop the active threat immediately to save lives. I fully support School Resource Officers who are our first line of defense in schools.

How do you feel about the use of body cameras by your department? Is the expense justified? Should there be any policy changes regarding body cameras?

Konopski: I support body cameras as they increase accountability for Deputies and the public.

Gerber: As Captain, I was directed to implement a body-camera program. After months of planning the Sheriff’s Office purchased the cameras. The use of body-cameras is now the norm in most police agencies in the country. While the initial motivation of many anti-police groups to equip police with these cameras was to show police wrongdoing, we have found the opposite to be true. Body cameras protect our deputies from false complaints, allow us to obtain additional evidence for court proceedings, increase professionalism and accountability. They have proven our deputies are doing the right things and help us gain trust in the community.

How will your department handle arrests or stops if it is determined the person is not a legal resident of the United States?

Konopski: They will be arrested, and the proper authorities will be notified.

Gerber: Our Office will uphold all the laws that we are duty-bound to enforce. If we arrest an individual who is not legally in the United States, we will promptly inform the proper federal agency, as required, after arrest. Immigration status is addressed during the court proceedings.

When it comes to public safety, what is the crime you are most concerned about? How would you work to address it?

Konopski: Illegal drugs are running rampant in Walworth County. Families and businesses are being devastated by illegal drugs with the deaths and crimes associated with it. One of my primary focuses will be to properly allocate resources to strengthen our Drug Unit which has been reduced in manpower by the current administration.

Gerber: Walworth County experiences every crime that a major city does, however, thankfully, not with the same frequency. In my tenure as the Patrol Captain, what I saw most frequently at the Sheriff’s Office, are traffic related crimes and crashes. Reconstructing and investigation traffic related crimes and death scenes takes a lot of resources. As your next Sheriff I will ensure our enforcement and educational initiatives continue so our roadways are safe. I will also ensure all crimes are investigated and crime prevention strategies continue so our crime rates remain low and Walworth County remains a safe place.

How will you handle discipline within your department when it is warranted?

Konopski: As Sheriff, I will build an effective team who shares a high level of commitment, and every employee will receive fair treatment. I will restore integrity and accountability to the Sheriff’s Office. All members will be held to the same high standard. I welcome input and will support an ethical environment that can withstand the test of public scrutiny.

Gerber: Whenever a complaint or investigation is conducted involving misconduct by any of our employees, which is rare, we have strict policies we follow. Each case is evaluated and judged upon the incident and severity of the violation or infraction. The outcome, whether it be discipline or not is confidential to protect the Federal employment rights of the employee and the agency. My current position as Undersheriff is responsible for internal affairs and all citizen complaints. I stand behind all complaints, investigations, and allegations that have been made in my tenure, and will defend my actions as reasonable, proper and complete.

What changes if any do you think there should be at the Walworth County Jail?

Konopski: I will restructure the jail administration and meet with jail staff to discuss improvements of working conditions and service.

Gerber: One change I will push for is protective status for our correctional officers with the Wisconsin Retirement System (WRS). Our correctional officers are on the front lines daily with our inmates and experience the same stress and issues faced by Sworn Law Enforcement Officers who are currently in Protective Status with WRS which allows them to retire at an earlier age without penalty. Our jail is certified by the National Commission for Correctional Health Care (NCCHC) and as your Sheriff I will ensure we maintain that certification to ensure we are providing the highest level of care.

Who is your pick for undersheriff and why?

Konopski: Sgt. Daniel Derrick from the City Lake Geneva Police Department. “The Change We Need” is not merely a campaign slogan, but something I firmly believe is needed at the Sheriff’s Office. By bringing in Dan from the outside with a fresh perspective, we can work together to bring the Sheriff’s Office back to its once elite status. Dan has the leadership, qualifications and integrity, and with no conflicts of interest, Sergeant Derrick is a fine choice for Undersheriff to serve the fine residents of Walworth County.

Gerber: My choice is Tom Hausner who has over 40 years of law enforcement experience. He is the Commander of the Geneva Lake Police Department, retired sergeant with the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, and a United States Marine Corps veteran. Tom served 24 years on the SWAT team, 12 years as SWAT commander. Tom has spent his career at the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office as a respected leader and understands our entire operation. His lifelong history with the department and proven ability as a leader were paramount in my decision to select Tom.

What makes you the best choice for sheriff?

Konopski: I am an experienced, constitutional conservative candidate of law and order. I have the internal support of the Deputies, Correctional Officers, Dispatchers, and support staff. I am very passionate about Walworth County and the career of law enforcement. I am working hard to earn your vote and I hope to be your choice on August 9th, so please get out and vote.

Gerber: I care about Walworth County. With 27 years of experience in law enforcement and my current position as Undersheriff, I am confident that I can continue to serve the people of Walworth County with integrity, professionalism, and compassion. I have been promoted through the ranks in my career. I have served on many specialty teams such as SWAT, Dive Team, and Honor Guard. I am endorsed by the current Sheriff, past Sheriff, surrounding County Sheriff’s, Walworth County District Attorney, many local current and retired police chiefs, and many others.