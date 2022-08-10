Walworth County weekly criminal complaints from Aug. 2-8

Here are the Walworth County’s weekly criminal complaints from Aug. 2 -Aug. 8. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

Car chase involving stolen truck

Michael P. Dunaway, 36, 1310 6th St., Beloit, has been charged with two counts of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, PTAC-as a party to a crime, three counts of felony bail jumping and four counts of criminal damage to property. Several deputies were dispatched to a situation involving a stolen vehicle on June 9 in the Town of Darien, where keys had been left in the vehicles. Officers then overheard the suspects had stolen a Bigelow Landscape Ford 350. Later, it was determined that the two suspects who stole the F350 had intentions of stealing an F150, but got it stuck in mud about 200 feet from where they started. A pursuit ensued on Westbound State HWY 14 at HWY 43 of the stolen F350. The chase went on for miles involving state highways, town roads, county roads and private properties throughout Walworth and Darien Township. The defendant also drove through a corn field, damaging an estimated $3,000 worth of corn and soybeans.

Damaged jail cell sprinkler

Matthew J. Nickelsen, 22, W7970 Sweet Rd., Darien, has been charged with interference with firefighting-Alarms/Fire Fighters. On July 28, an inmate at the Walworth County Jail in Elkhorn, Nickelsen, pulled a sprinkler head off the wall. The defendant claimed he damaged the sprinkler head because he did not feel safe in his cell.

Man found in possession of heroin

Shannon R. Yager, 36, 600 Clyman St., Watertown, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs, repeater, second and subsequent offense, possession with intent to deliver a prescription drug, repeater and felony bail jumping, repeater. When officers arrived to the area of 841 Brewhouse in Whitewater, a man said the dependent (Yager) was “tripping on something bad.” Yager had a warrant and was found to be in possession of heroin and several pills, a prescription only drug called Gabapentin.

Obstructing an officer

Matthew S. Voight, 40, 533 Spring St., Lake Geneva, has been charged with two counts of felony bail jumping as a repeater, obstructing an officer, repeater, and resisting an officer, repeater. Officers arrived to a residence in Bloomfield on July 28 where two women said the defendant (Voight) was allowed to live at the property in his car. Voight left the residence with two guitars that belonged to another person. When the officer made a traffic stop, Voight refused to exit the vehicle after being told to do so. Eventually, the defendant exited the vehicle and despite resisting, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Charges for cocaine in Linn

Carl L. Rice, 34, 667 Raymond St., Elgin, Illinois, has been charged with manufacture/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, use of a dangerous weapon and maintaining a drug trafficking place, use of a dangerous weapon. A confidential informant made a controlled purchase of cocaine on June 30. On June 28, in the Town of Linn, a traffic stop was made of the defendant’s vehicle, where Rice admitted to having a firearm in the vehicle and a total of 35.45 grams of cocaine including a scale and 25 small gem bags.

OWI 5th or 6th

Mauricio A. Castaneda, 47, 3462 Country View Drive, Delavan, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence-fifth or sixth offense. The defendant was pulled over in Delavan on July 31, in which he admitted to consuming intoxicants the night before.

Felony retail theft

Christine A. Stoffel, 37, 6075 Stateline Road, South Beloit, Illinois, has been charged with felony retail theft. On March 3, officers were told by an asset protection associate that Stoffel walked out of the Lake Geneva Walmart with a cart full of merchandise that she did not pay for. The surveillance video showed her taking the items to her car and leaving. The total amount of the items that she stole came out to $767.44.