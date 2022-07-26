Walworth County weekly criminal complaints from July 20-25

Here are the Walworth County's weekly criminal complaints from July 20-July 25. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to
wcca.wicourts.gov. Kimberly M. Biagini, 38, N1271 Maple Rd., Genoa City, was charged with felony bail jumping, repeater, domestic abuse assessments and disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments, repeater. Teagen R. Tislau, 18, 153 George St., Sharon, was charged with felony bail jumping.
Tyler James Frusher, 25, 815 N Washington St., Janesville, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver 200 grams of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinols), repeater, and possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeater. Steven L. Rowe, 49, W3785 Lakeview Park Dr., Lake Geneva, has been charged with two counts of felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jamie S. Hurst, 30, 1502 S 21st Street, Milwaukee, has been charged with failure to act to prevent bodily harm to a child. Jarrod P. Paddock, 43, 1404 W Mineral Sat., Milwaukee, has been charged with felony retail theft of more than $500 but less than $5,000. Jose D. Altena, 18, 365 N Tratt St., Whitewater, has been charged with two counts of felony bail jumping, interference with firefighting and criminal damage to property. Jesse A. Renn, 49, 609 Mary Ln, Milton, has been charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence – fourth offense.
Best Resorter covers of 2021: A look back at Geneva Lake seasons, events
Resorter cover Jan. 7, 2021: Hoarfrost by the Riviera
Hoarfrost — a layer of ice crystals that fall on the ground and attach themselves to trees or fences — blanketed the area the morning of Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Here it is seen on the fence near Riviera Beach in Lake Geneva. This image won Regional News Editor Stephanie Jones a first place WNA award for best artistic photo.
Stephanie Jones, Regional News
Resorter cover Feb. 25, 2021: Sunrise at Williams Bay
A breathtaking sunrise shot Feb. 5, 2021, over Geneva Lake in Williams Bay.
Kimberly Lempart, submitted
Resorter cover May 13, 2021: Crisp spring day on Geneva Lake
A crisp, blue spring day on Geneva Lake, off the end of a pier near Lake Geneva’s Library Park.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Resorter cover Sept. 2, 2021: Walworth County Fair
On a merry-go-round at 2019’s Walworth County Fair. The fair returned, entertaining thousands over five days in September.
Kerry Trampe, submitted
Resorter cover Sept. 9, 2021: Lake Geneva Taco Fest
The Dance Academy of Mexico (pictured) performed at the first ever Lake Geneva Taco Fest.
Submitted, Regional News
Resorter cover Oct. 6, 2021: Dachshund races at Lake Geneva's Oktoberfest
Meet Gus, one of the dogs who competed in the Dachshund races at Lake Geneva’s Oktoberfest.
Submitted, Regional News
Resorter cover Nov. 24, 2021: Red sunset over Lake Geneva Dam
Sunset over the Lake Geneva Dam, looking at the Wrigley Drive bridge on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
Stephanie Jones, Regional News
Resorter cover Dec. 1, 2021: A tasty-looking competition at Grand Geneva
“Santa’s Holly Day” by Susan Roderick Siebel took first place in the Judge’s Choice portion of the Gingerbread House Walk contest at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.
Stephanie Jones, Regional News
Resorter cover Dec. 8, 2021: Parade of Trees
The Main Street section of Geneva Lake Museum was decked out with holiday cheer during Parade of Trees, in which area groups and businesses decorated a Christmas tree.
Steve Targo
Resorter cover Dec. 22, 2021: Holiday decorations around Lake Geneva
One of the more elaborately decorated yards this holiday season was at 150 Highland Way, Lake Geneva.
Steve Targo
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.