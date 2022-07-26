Walworth County weekly criminal complaints from July 20-25

Here are the Walworth County's weekly criminal complaints from July 20-July 25. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

Kimberly M. Biagini, 38, N1271 Maple Rd., Genoa City, was charged with felony bail jumping, repeater, domestic abuse assessments and disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments, repeater.

Teagen R. Tislau, 18, 153 George St., Sharon, was charged with felony bail jumping.

Tyler James Frusher, 25, 815 N Washington St., Janesville, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver 200 grams of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinols), repeater, and possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeater.

Steven L. Rowe, 49, W3785 Lakeview Park Dr., Lake Geneva, has been charged with two counts of felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jamie S. Hurst, 30, 1502 S 21st Street, Milwaukee, has been charged with failure to act to prevent bodily harm to a child.

Jarrod P. Paddock, 43, 1404 W Mineral Sat., Milwaukee, has been charged with felony retail theft of more than $500 but less than $5,000.

Jose D. Altena, 18, 365 N Tratt St., Whitewater, has been charged with two counts of felony bail jumping, interference with firefighting and criminal damage to property.

Jesse A. Renn, 49, 609 Mary Ln, Milton, has been charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence – fourth offense.