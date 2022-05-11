Walworth County's criminal complaints May 1-7: Man charged with sexual assault of a child in Walworth; charges for alleged drug deal in East Troy town square

Here are the Walworth County’s weekly criminal complaints from May 1-7. The cases still need to make there way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

1. Sergio Netro Martinez, 55, 115 Knoll Road, Walworth, has been charged with first degree child sexual assault of a minor under the age of 13. The minor was a child he knew.

2. Christopher D. Fowle, 26, 815 Sutton Dr., Eagle, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine and bail jumping. While on foot patrol on Feb. 23, officers from the East Troy Police Department near Al Smith’s Saloon by the village of East Troy’s town square, spotted what was believed to be a drug deal of a white powdery substance identified as cocaine. Two men, Russell Bahr, 29, and Shawn Lucas, 32, said they got the cocaine from Fowle. Upon being approached by officers, he admitted to giving Bahr the cocaine. Officers also found a baggy of cocaine in Fowle’s car.

3. Samuel Velasco Palos, 45, of W3156 State Rd 50, Lake Geneva, has been charged with his fourth DUI. At 5:07 p.m. on April 22, officers from the Walworth County Police Department observed Palos operate a vehicle at Beloit Street/Fremont Street in the Village of Walworth and traveling 58 mph in a 25 mph zone and nearly struck two vehicles. When approached by officers, according to the complaint, the defendant smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot and glassy eyes and admitted to having five drinks.

4. Giovanni C. Bernstorff, 24, 714 Faryl Ave, Delavan, was charged with felony bail jumping, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. Officers from the Delavan Police Department were dispatched on April 18 to a residence in Delavan for a man who was seen punching windows of a parked car. Bernstorff reportedly walked away from officers and ignored multiple commands to stop. Once handcuffed, the man who had a strong odor of THC and alcohol, began resisting by kicking and pulling away from officers.

5. Tyshawn M. Baker, 18, 5164 United Way, McFarland, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, bail jumping, and resisting arrest among other charges. Whitewater Police Department officers responded on April 23 to a physical altercation reported at 1461 W. Main Street in the City of Whitewater. The two men fighting fled the scene prior to the arrival of the officer. After catching up with Baker, one of the two men, he began to flee the officer after he was asked if he had any weapons on him. The man wrestled away from the officer and began to run. While running, the officer observed a handgun in his waistband that he threw out the side of the roadway. The man later admitted to running because he did not want to get caught with a firearm as he previously was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

6. 04/23/22: Montevious D. Cole, 19, 5154 Great Gray Dr., Madison, was charged with possession with intent to deliver THC, possession of a controlled substance. On April 23, officers from the Whitewater Police Department saw four to five men physically fighting in the roadway of 1461 W. Main Street in the City of Whitewater. An officer approached a vehicle where three of the men were sitting and matched the description of the call. Cole was sitting in the driver’s seat. Upon searching the vehicle and the defendant, a total of 44.13 grams of marijuana was found. Cole was arrested and later admitted that it was his weed, but denied intending to sell it.

7. Joshua D. Manley, 31, 514 W Westlawn Ave., Elkhorn, was required to attend court proceedings on April 22 after he was released on bond back in November 2021, but he failed to show up. He was arrested and subsequently released that same day.

8. Rudy A. Leffelman, 36, homeless, was released on bond for a felony offense back in December 2021 and failed to comply with the terms of his bond by not showing up to his required court appearance scheduled for April 11.

9. Isaiah R. Davis, 20, 2924 Turbot Dr., Madison, was charged with possession with intent to deliver THC, obstructing an officer and carrying a concealed weapon. An officer from the Whitewater Police Department made a traffic stop on April 23 of Davis who had a strong odor of marijuana coming from his car. As he was exiting the vehicle, he fled on foot and was found underneath a car in a parking lot. Eighteen grams of marijuana was subsequently found in his vehicle as well as ammunition to a pistol that fell in the grass during his attempt to escape. He was arrested on April 23, 2022.

