Walworth County's weekly criminal complaints from July 13-18.

Here are the Walworth County's weekly criminal complaints from July 13-July 18. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

Failure to report to jail after theft

Tyler J. Johnson, 30, 23316 62nd St., Paddock Lake, has been charged with a felony failure to report to jail. The defendant was convicted of retail theft, a misdemeanor. As of May 12, the defendant had not reported for his jail sentence.

OWI charge and failure to report to jail

Melissa A. Jurgensen, 38, S8831545 Wigwam Dr., Mukwonago, was charged with a felony of failing to report to jail in relation to her second conviction of operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OWI). She was scheduled to serve 60 days in jail and as of May 12, had not reported for jail sentence.

Drugs found after foot chase

Javon A. Charo, 23, 312 Herman St., Delavan, has been charged with five offenses including possession with intent to deliver THC (Tetrahydrocannabinols), possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing an officer. As a result of those charges, he has also been charged with felony and misdemeanor bail jumping for failing to meet his bail requirements. City of Delavan police officers arrived at a liquor store on June 30 in Delavan where they saw Charo exit a vehicle and begin to flee on foot. An officer pursued Charo on foot and eventually caught him placing him under arrest. During the pursuit, Charo dropped a backpack approximately 758 feet from St. Andrew’s Parish School that contained two boxes of 20 smaller boxes of Muha Meds THC Vape Cartridges. Each box contained 0.033 ounces of THC for a total of 170.09 grams. The bag also had a cell phone, a Chime card with the defendant’s name on it, a digital scale with marijuana residue, $22 in cash, and a letter from Generac with the defendant’s name on it.

Disorderly conduct

Jacob A. Raglin, 26, 25 First St., Darien, has been charged with felony bail jumping, criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. On July 6, Delavan Police Officers were dispatched to a residence regarding an unwanted individual on the property. The caller stated that the defendant jumped the fence and was walking in the backyard. With the caller standing outside, Raglin proceeded to walk up the stairs and into the apartment without permission.

Charges for THC possession

Jacob A. Cherry, 27, 820 Sherman Ave., Janesville, has been charged with three counts of manufacturing/delivering THC and felony bail jumping. The Walworth County Drug Unit used a confidential informant to make controlled buys of marijuana from Cherry on or about September 24, 2019, October 4, 2019 and October 18, 2019. The controlled buy arrangements were set up through Snapchat and overseen by a deputy. He failed to meet his bail requirements when he was pulled over during a traffic stop on June 4, 2021 for alternating colored front facing lights. During the stop, an officer could smell weed coming from the car. Cherry admitted to having “some shake.” Officers found 5.8 grams in the vehicle.

Entertainer at Vegas Club arrested

Katelyn V. Armstrong, 22, of Janesville, has been charged with battery to a law enforcement officer, throwing or discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. A deputy from the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Vegas Club in Darien on July 6 in regards to a disorderly entertainer. That entertainer, Armstrong, reportedly started a fight with another entertainer. The deputy placed her in handcuffs and the defendant began resisting by throwing herself on the ground. After coming to her feet, she was able to free herself from one handcuff and struck the deputy. The deputy then grabbed her arm while the defendant continued to try to pull away. Once on the ground, the defendant pulled the deputy’s hair, spit in her face and attempted to bite her multiple times.