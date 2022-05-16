Walworth County's weekly criminal complaints from May 10-16

Here are the Walworth County's weekly criminal complaints from May 10-15. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

1. Calvin M. Baker, 18, 209 S Pleasant St., Whitewater, has been charged with the possession of child pornography. Instagram reported a video sent in a direct message to of what appeared to be a nude girl between the age of 6-8, was found to be sent by Baker, which was verified by an email and his reported phone number in November 2021. After authorities obtained a search warrant of the home, Baker was picked up at Whitewater High School the morning of April 13. Baker said he didn’t know any of the kids in videos and got the video from a discord server and only sent it to an online friend known to him as “Amy.”. Discord is a VoIP, instant messaging, and digital distribution platform.

2. Jacob E. Caruso, 48, 1608 Beckman Dr., Delavan, has been charged with disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments. Caruso is a repeat offender. On April 19, officers from the Town of Delavan Police Department were dispatched to a residence in which a man was having a breakdown, intoxicated, and according to the caller, had guns. The wife stated that her husband, Caruso, had 12 beers and was off his medication. The man reportedly threatened to kill himself, her and a neighbor. In 2020, Caruso plead guilty to one count of battery and plead guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct in a domestic abuse incident in October 2019.

3. Rhasaan L. Cunningham, 23, 202 1/2 Lincoln St., Janesville, has been charged possession of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinols). This is a second and subsequent offense. An officer from the Whitewater Police Department pulled over a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. As he approached the car, he got a strong odor or marijuana. Cunningham was the passenger of the car. Upon searching the vehicle, the officers found two uneaten cookies, one eaten edible cookie with a packaging labels stating it contained 25 milligrams of THC. One half-eaten edible muffin was found with the same packaging. The defendant admitted to it being his.

4. Anthony Michael Erikson, 29, 1327 W Main St., Lake Geneva, was charged with identity theft, attempting to flee an officer and bail jumping, all of which were repeat offenses. A deputy from the Walworth County Police Department made a traffic stop in the Town of Lyons on November 6, 2021. The deputy asked for the driver to get out of the car, but instead pulled the door shut and fled the scene going upwards of 100 MPH. The registered owner of the vehicle came back to Erikson, but told the deputy he was someone else. The person who he claimed to be was his brother, who later told the deputy that he had not given him permission to use his personal information in any way.

5. Jose D. Altena, 18, 365 N Tratt St., Whitewater, faces several charges including felony bail jumping in a Sawyer County Case, felony bail jumping for a case in St. Croix County, felony bail jumping for a case in Dunn County and disorderly conduct. Officers from the Whitewater Police Department to dispatched to the Sycamore House on April 7, where Altena admitted to drinking alcohol earlier in the day. He also admitted to running into traffic and running into a vehicle. Previously, Altena had been charged with burglary in the cases in Sawyer, St. Croix and Dunn counties. He was released on bond in Sawyer County and St. Croix County, but pled no contest the burglary charge in Dunn County with a deferred prosecution.

6. Jesus R. Ortega, 28, 4835 S Katelyn Cir., Greenfield, was charged with his driving under the influence offense. Just before 10 a.m. on May 8, Ortega was pulled over in the Town of Linn, where he admitted to operating a vehicle. The defendant had a strong odor of alcohol on him, had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and had difficulty maintaining his balance. Ortega refused sobriety tests, but did provide a blood sample.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.