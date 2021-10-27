Walworth deputy honored at capitol remains hospitalized after selfless act

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The deputy's intervention kept any other individuals from being harmed. 25-year-old Tony Perales of Racine faces felony charges in connection with the incident, including first-degree reckless injury and operating without a valid license.

Three months after the crash, Blanchard remains hospitalized for his injuries with a long road to recovery ahead of him.

"Every day in my career, I have proudly put on my uniform knowing I'm going to do my utmost best to protect all the citizens and those visiting Walworth County," Blanchard said in a press release.

"I also promised myself that I would do my best to make sure my fellow colleagues would make it home safe to their families at the end of the shift," he said.

Blanchard said he feels honored and blessed to be named a first responder of the year.

Blanchard has served the Walworth County Sheriff's Office with distinction for the last 20 years. His recognitions include the Lifesaving Award and the 2010 SWAT officer of the year.