Walworth deputy honored at capitol remains hospitalized after selfless act

The Walworth County Sheriff's deputy who was seriously injured by a reckless driver in August was honored at a state capitol ceremony for his selfless service.
Deputy Wayne Blanchard was recognized as a 2021 First Responder of the Year during a ceremony at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison on Tuesday, Oct. 26. State Representative Tyler August (R-Lake Geneva) nominated Blanchard for his noble actions serving the residents of Walworth County.
First responders representing assembly districts across the state were honored at the ceremony.
Sheriff Kurt Picknell and Blanchard's wife, Angela, accepted the award on Blanchard's behalf, as he remains in recovery from his injuries.
"The residents of our state are safer due to the actions of Deputy Blanchard," August said in a press release. "We are humbled by his selfless sacrifice and wish him a continued speedy recovery."
On the evening of Aug. 1, 2021, Blanchard put himself in harm's way in attempts to apprehend a suspected impaired driver. The driver was traveling over 60 mph in a 25 mph zone, reaching speeds over 100 mph.
Disregarding his own safety, Blanchard attempted to deploy road spikes to stop the reckless driver. In the course of these actions, he was struck by the automobile and suffered life-threatening injuries.
The deputy's intervention kept any other individuals from being harmed. 25-year-old Tony Perales of Racine faces felony charges in connection with the incident, including first-degree reckless injury and operating without a valid license.
Three months after the crash, Blanchard remains hospitalized for his injuries with a long road to recovery ahead of him.
"Every day in my career, I have proudly put on my uniform knowing I'm going to do my utmost best to protect all the citizens and those visiting Walworth County," Blanchard said in a press release.
"I also promised myself that I would do my best to make sure my fellow colleagues would make it home safe to their families at the end of the shift," he said.
Blanchard said he feels honored and blessed to be named a first responder of the year.
Blanchard has served the Walworth County Sheriff's Office with distinction for the last 20 years. His recognitions include the Lifesaving Award and the 2010 SWAT officer of the year.
Before joining the sheriff's office, Blanchard served in the Burlington Police Department and the U.S. Marine Corps. In addition to being an outstanding husband, son, father, grandfather, friend and colleague, he has volunteered for local organizations including the Blue Knights and Special Olympics.
Along with providing award recipients with a legislative citation recognizing their achievement, the state assembly also passed a resolution declaring Oct. 28 First Responders Appreciation Day.