Walworth woman writes fraudulent letter in an attempt to avoid paying tickets, now faces two charges

A 46-year-old woman faces charges of forgery and impersonating a peace officer after reportedly failing to pay a ticket and forging a letter that was never issued by the Fontana Police Department.

Angela J. Kynell, of Walworth, has been charged with one felony count of forgery and one count of impersonating a peace officer. According to the criminal complaint:

On May 4, 2019, her husband, Kevin Kynell was cited for non-registration of a motor vehicle by the Fontana Police Department. The officer acknowledged that Kevin also failed to appear for his court appearance in which he was found guilty by default and a warrant was issued for failing to pay.

Efforts were made by the Fontana Police Department to reach Kevin by phone, each time they spoke with his wife, Angela J. Kynell, who claimed they forgot to pay and would pay immediately. The immediate payment was never paid.

Kevin Kynnell came to the police department on Aug. 5, 2021 to pay for the municipal warrant. He uploaded a letter from his phone, which he admitted seemed suspicious, written by one of the officer’s addressed to Kevin which stated the citation was “null and void.”

That letter was proved to be forged by Angela Kynell after the officer said he didn’t write the letter and Kevin acknowledged that he had received the letter from Angela. He admitted that Angela has forged things in the past and believed that the letter was fraudulent.

A separate Fontana Police Officer spoke with Angela on Aug. 12, 2021, in which she said she wrote the letter to “keep her husband off her back.” She also acknowledged that she used her personal computer to prepare the letter and copied the “Village of Fontana” letterhead onto the document. She was aware of the tickets her husband received and used the letter to give her more time to resolve the matter while admitting that she knew what she was doing was wrong.

