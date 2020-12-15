 Skip to main content
Watch now: 10-year-old found safe in Indiana, dad with alleged drug problems reportedly going on 'epic adventure'
Watch now: 10-year-old found safe in Indiana, dad with alleged drug problems reportedly going on 'epic adventure'

WALWORTH – The 10-year-old girl from near Lake Geneva who went missing on Saturday was found with her biological father, who had a warrant out for his arrest and was reportedly going on an "epic adventure." 

Jocelyn Van Duyn was recovered by law enforcement in Hartsville, Indiana, alive and safe, at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to an updated release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

“FBI Indianapolis Division SWAT and Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office took Jonathan (Van Duyn) into custody without incident this morning,” the release stated. “Jonathan will be held in Indiana before being extradited to McHenry County, Illinois where he is wanted on an active warrant for failure to appear. Family is traveling to Indiana to reunite with Jocelyn." 

Jocelyn’s mom, Tiffani Van Duyn, told the Lake Geneva Regional News that Jocelyn’s dad had been estranged from her daughter for about a year. He had a history of drug abuse and mental health issues.

Then last week, Jonathan talked to his mom and told her that he bought a camper and was going on an “epic adventure.” The next thing Tiffany knew, her daughter was missing.

Law enforcement thanked members of the public who shared information and helped lead to the safe recovery of the 10-year-old.

Jocelyn left her residence in the Village of Walworth between 8 p.m. and midnight Dec. 12 without packing a bag or taking a coat, according to police reports. She did take a cat and $30 from the residence.

The Amber Alert that was issued Monday night stated that she may be with her father in a Dodge Ram truck pulling a fifth wheel camper.

This continues to be an active investigation led by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and FBI Milwaukee Division, with assistance from the Walworth Police Department.

Also assisting in the investigation are the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Indiana State Police, Walworth County District Attorney’s Office and the United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Wisconsin. FBI Indianapolis Division and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the recovery of the child. 

