Watch now: 10-year-old found safe in Indiana, dad with alleged drug problems reportedly going on 'epic adventure'

WALWORTH – The 10-year-old girl from near Lake Geneva who went missing on Saturday was found with her biological father, who had a warrant out for his arrest and was reportedly going on an "epic adventure."
Jocelyn Van Duyn was recovered by law enforcement in Hartsville, Indiana, alive and safe, at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to an updated release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
“FBI Indianapolis Division SWAT and Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office took Jonathan (Van Duyn) into custody without incident this morning,” the release stated. “Jonathan will be held in Indiana before being extradited to McHenry County, Illinois where he is wanted on an active warrant for failure to appear. Family is traveling to Indiana to reunite with Jocelyn."
Jocelyn’s mom, Tiffani Van Duyn, told the Lake Geneva Regional News that Jocelyn’s dad had been estranged from her daughter for about a year. He had a history of drug abuse and mental health issues.
Then last week, Jonathan talked to his mom and told her that he bought a camper and was going on an “epic adventure.” The next thing Tiffany knew, her daughter was missing.
Law enforcement thanked members of the public who shared information and helped lead to the safe recovery of the 10-year-old.
Jocelyn left her residence in the Village of Walworth between 8 p.m. and midnight Dec. 12 without packing a bag or taking a coat, according to police reports. She did take a cat and $30 from the residence.
The Amber Alert that was issued Monday night stated that she may be with her father in a Dodge Ram truck pulling a fifth wheel camper.
This continues to be an active investigation led by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and FBI Milwaukee Division, with assistance from the Walworth Police Department.
Also assisting in the investigation are the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Indiana State Police, Walworth County District Attorney’s Office and the United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Wisconsin. FBI Indianapolis Division and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the recovery of the child.
Vehicle vs. pedestrian accident
Nov. 27
5:09 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the area of West Main Street at Maxwell Street for a report of a vehicles versus pedestrian accident. The officer issued 58-year-old Evelyn Dawn Walker, of Delavan, a citation for failure to yield to pedestrians. The pedestrians were not seriously injured.
Underage drinking and allowing person underage on license premise
Nov. 22
1:39 a.m.: An officer was flagged down by a subject at Thumbs Up tavern, 260 Broad St., for a female who was intoxicated. 19-year-old Ava R. Permanian, of Lake Geneva, was issued citations for underage drinking on a license premises.
Traffic crash, driver cited for operating without registration/insurance
Nov. 22
11:46 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the area of West Main Street at Lakeview Drive for a traffic crash. One of the drivers, 22-year-old Dyan Delores Tucker, of Racine, was issued citations for non-registration of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
Operating under the influence
Nov. 21
12:31 a.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street at N Wells Street. The driver, 25-year-old David J. Stout, of Twin Lakes, was issued citations for operating while under the influence and operation without required head lamps lighted.
Failure to wear seat belt/possession of drug paraphernalia
Nov. 18
3:01 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on South Lake Shore Drive South of Campbell Street. The driver, 35-year-old Luis Javier Rivera Rivera, of Lake Geneva, was issued citations for vehicle operator failing to wear seat belt and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Underage drinking/possession of THC
Nov. 17
12:32 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Center Street for a disorderly subject. 19-year old Sophia E. McGhee, of Lake Geneva, was issued a citation for underage drinking and possession of THC.
Reckless driving/endangering safety
Nov. 11
3:54 p.m.: An officer received a complaint of a reckless driver that occurred in the area of Wells Street at Lake Geneva Boulevard. A traffic stop was performed and the driver, 20-year-old Victor Manuel Yepiz, of Lake Geneva, was issued a citation for reckless driving – endangering safety.
11 citations for no licensed operator on premise
Sept. 1-11
An officer issued 52-year-old Nicolo Cimino, of Spring Grove, IL, 11 citations for not having a licensed bartender on premise at Mama Cimino's, 131 N Wells St.
Watch now: The streets of Lake Geneva decked out for the holidays
The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., decorated their holiday window display with a variety of items
SoHo Boutique, 875 W. Main St., has placed a Christmas tree in their storefront window
Seasons on the Lake, 757 W. Main St., decorated their storefront window with a fireplace, wishing everyone on a happy Noel and merry Christmas
Riviera lit up at night
Queen Bee Artisan Market, 830 W. Main. St., decorated their windows in the theme of the movie "A Christmas Carole"
Marigold Gift Shop, 725 W. Main St., decorated their storefront window to represent "The Nutcracker"
Jayne Boutique, 771 W. Main St. has a cut-out Santa and Christmas albums and books displayed in its window
Galerie Matisse, 830 Main St., got artistic with its window display this year with a Christmas and large cardboard holiday decorations
Evr Dry Gds, 741 W. Main St., decided to rock out this year with their window display by decorating a Christmas tree with compact discs
Downtown Lake Geneva
Downtown Lake Geneva
Downtown Lake Geneva
Downtown Lake Geneva
Downtown Lake Geneva
Downtown Lake Geneva
Christmas tree, sweaters, hats and scarves are some of the items that can be found in Edie Boutique's holiday window display
C.R. Goodfinds, 731 W. Main St., has flannel shirts and Christmas figurines dresses in other clothing items
Audrey L's on Broad Street, 259 Broad St. decorated its window display with Santas, snowmen and other holiday-related items
