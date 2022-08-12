What happened outside the Delavan Wendy’s Friday?

A report that came across the police radio on Friday afternoon about a man with a gun in Delavan by Wendy’s put a lot of rumors in motion.

Delavan Police released the police report Friday afternoon at the request of the Lake Geneva Regional News to help clear up what happened.

According to the police report, on Friday afternoon at approximately 1:45 p.m. Delavan police received a report of a shot fired from a long gun in the Wendy’s parking lot off Highway 50 at 1265 E. Geneva St.

Upon officer arrival, the officer made contact with two men – age 76 and 78 - in the parking lot on the south side of the restaurant.

The two men were asked if they had heard a gunshot and the man who was outside the vehicle stated that they had just fired an air rifle. In speaking with the 76-year-old man further he stated that he had purchased the air rifle on his way to Wisconsin from Illinois. He said he had been showing his friend the rifle and his friend dry fired the rifle, which emitted a sound from the air pressure created by air rifles. The officer was shown the rifle, which was cased at the time and lying in the back seat. The rifle was inspected and verified to be an air rifle.

The man who owned the gun said they had entered the Wendy’s with the rifle and were immediately asked to leave. The man said he complied, exited the restaurant and cased the rifle and placed it in his vehicle. In speaking with the two, the two said they did not realize the disturbance the incident created. The two were spoken to about the appropriate place and time to be showing a friend a new rifle. Both men stated they understood that based on the place and current events that this was not appropriate. Both men were warned for their disturbance and released. Both men were allowed back in Wendy’s. The initial caller was not present when the officer arrived. The caller was a Door Dash driver who observed the incident while driving past. The restaurant manager at Wendy’s said that both men were regular at the restaurant and the restaurant employees did not have any issues with them.

The manager said she saw the gun owner bring in the rifle and told him to put it in his car or he could not stay inside the restaurant. He complied without incident. The restaurant manager said she never heard a shot and she was only aware of the reported shot from a Facebook post.