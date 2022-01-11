Whitewater man reportedly gets 7th DUI on New Year's

A Whitewater man rang in the new year, reportedly getting his seventh DUI on New Year's day.

Scott Batra, 48, of the N7540 block of Esker Court, Whitewater, is being charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, seventh, eighth or ninth offense; operating a motor vehicle while revoked, second offense; and violating a court order restricting operating privileges, second and subsequent offense.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers reportedly observed Batra operating a motor vehicle at around 6 a.m. on Jan. 1 at R&W Townline Road.

Police report that Batra had been involved in an accident. Upon making contact with Batra, officers reportedly observed that Batra had bloodshot eyes and emitted an odor of intoxicants.

Batra reportedly admitted to police that he knew his operating privileges were revoked.

Batra had been previously convicted of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated in 1994, 1995, 1997, 1999, 2005 and 2016.