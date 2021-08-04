Williams Bay man allegedly shot himself in the leg, bullet went through ceiling nearly hitting couple sleeping below

A Williams Bay man allegedly shot himself in the leg while cleaning his firearm, resulting in the bullet passing through the ceiling and into the bed of the lower apartment unit where a couple was sleeping.

26-year-old Francis O. Flores is facing four counts including second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, possession of tetrahydrocannabinols (THC) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

On March 9, two officers from the Williams Bay Police Department responded to an apartment building on Olive Street for a report that a man had shot himself in the leg while cleaning his firearm.

When officers arrived, Flores was laying on the ground of his apartment unit with a gunshot wound that passed through his upper left thigh. He was moderately bleeding, and had already applied a makeshift tourniquet. Flores admitted to consuming alcohol and smoking marijuana that night.

An officer found the firearm in the bedroom, but did not find a cleaning kit for the firearm. The officer could not locate the entry hole in Flores' apartment unit, and traveled downstairs to attempt contact with the lower apartment unit.