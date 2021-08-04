Williams Bay man allegedly shot himself in the leg, bullet went through ceiling nearly hitting couple sleeping below

A Williams Bay man allegedly shot himself in the leg while cleaning his firearm, resulting in the bullet passing through the ceiling and into the bed of the lower apartment unit where a couple was sleeping.
26-year-old Francis O. Flores is facing four counts including second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, possession of tetrahydrocannabinols (THC) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
On March 9, two officers from the Williams Bay Police Department responded to an apartment building on Olive Street for a report that a man had shot himself in the leg while cleaning his firearm.
When officers arrived, Flores was laying on the ground of his apartment unit with a gunshot wound that passed through his upper left thigh. He was moderately bleeding, and had already applied a makeshift tourniquet. Flores admitted to consuming alcohol and smoking marijuana that night.
An officer found the firearm in the bedroom, but did not find a cleaning kit for the firearm. The officer could not locate the entry hole in Flores' apartment unit, and traveled downstairs to attempt contact with the lower apartment unit.
In the lower unit, the officer observed a hole in the ceiling where the bullet had entered. A woman who lives in the lower unit with her husband said that she and her husband had been sleeping when she heard a loud bang.
The officer did not find the bullet, but the woman and her husband later found the bullet in between the sheets of the bed. The bullet was still warm when the officer retrieved it from the lower unit.
The officer later searched Flores' bedroom and found a pipe and grinder with marijuana, as well as a vape, a vape pen and two cartridges, one of which contained THC. The officer also found two bags of marijuana in the bookshelf and closet.
Medical records provided by Mercy Health for Flores' hospital visit that night indicated that he had a 0.26 BAC.
Online court records show that an initial court appearance is set for September 13 at the Walworth County Judicial Center.