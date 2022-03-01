Woman accused of breaking basement widow, stealing gift basket with wine in Walworth

A 37-year-old woman is facing four charges in connection with a burglary in the Town of Walworth.

Jessica L. Robinson, of Whitewater, is alleged to have broken into a residence around Dec. 2, 2021, through a basement window and stolen a mirror and a gift basket containing snacks and wine.

The property owner provided the responding Walworth County Sheriff's Office deputy with a photo taken from security camera video footage, which showed a female subject walking around the residence with a black plastic wagon outfitted with oversized tires. The property owner advised the deputy that renters at the front of the property had a similar wagon.

Upon investigation at the front of the residence, the deputy observed the presence of a black plastic wagon with oversized tires. While nobody answered at the residence, two vehicles were located there, one of which was registered to Robinson. The deputy compared the security camera photo to Robinson's driver's license photo and found they appeared to picture the same person.

In the criminal complaint filed Feb. 23, Robinson is facing four counts in Walworth County Circuit Court: burglary, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property and misdemeanor bail jumping.