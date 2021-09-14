Woman charged after crashing into boat

ELKHORN — An Elkhorn woman reportedly drove her car into a boat, punched a man and then resisted arrest.

Jenna Winkler, 33, of the 220 block of N. Washington Street, is being charged with battery to a law enforcement officer; misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse assessments; criminal damage to property; resisting an officer; disorderly conduct; and disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were called to a residence for a report of a suicidal subject who had driven a vehicle into a boat that was parked in a driveway on Aug. 25.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers made contact with a man who said that Winkler reportedly crashed her car into a boat after calling him.

Police found damage to the lower part of the grill on the vehicle and damage to the largest boat of three boats that were in the driveway.

The man reported that on Aug. 23, Winkler had come into the residence screaming at him and calling him names. She then reportedly jumped on top of him, scratched his forehead and punched him in the chest.