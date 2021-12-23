Woman charged with drug possession after overdosing, revived by Narcan

A 48-year-old woman faces a felony drug charge after the woman was reportedly found unresponsive in her apartment from an apparent overdose.

Andrea M. Janaszek, of Elkhorn, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the criminal complaint:

Elkhorn police officers were dispatched to an apartment in Elkhorn in which they found an unresponsive female. Upon arrival, a male subject directed them to the female. The male stated that the woman, Janaszek, was a heroin user. EMS provided Narcan to the female subject.

Upon searching the apartment, officers found a spoon, syringe, and a plastic baggie containing a substance containing what appeared to be heroin. Once revived from the Narcan, the female subject admitted to using heroin.

Janaszek has a previous conviction of possession of narcotic drugs, a controlled substances related offense from Aug. 3, 2017, which remains in the record.

