Woman dragged by truck in Bloomfield; man arrested

BLOOMFIELD — A man was arrested after allegedly dragging a woman down the road with his truck and punching another man in the face.

Cameron Dreyer, 34, of McHenry, Ill., is being charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were called to a residential area for a report of disorderly subjects in the roadway on July 2.

When police arrived, they made contact with a woman who reportedly had road rash on her legs, wrists and forearms and a man who had large lacerations on his torso, chest and above his left eye.

During a disagreement, Dreyer reached over the center console, grabbed a man and punched him several times in the face. The woman, who was on the driver's side of the vehicle, pulled Dreyer by his shirt to get him to stop punching the man.

As the woman was pulling Dreyer's shirt, she reports that her arm reportedly got stuck between the front driver seat and Dreyer's back. Dreyer then accelerated his vehicle and reportedly dragged the woman northbound for several yards. The woman said that her arm was eventually freed and she reportedly fell onto the black top, hitting her head, forearms and wrists.