Woman faces five charges after reportedly trying to fill a fraudulent prescription

A 31-year-old woman is facing five charges stemming from an incident involving drugs, forgery, fraud and identity theft.

Valerie A. Kehl, of East Troy, was reportedly attempting to acquire a prescription illegally at a pharmacy in Lake Geneva.

An officer from the Lake Geneva Police Department was dispatched to a Walgreens Pharmacy in Lake Geneva for a fraud complaint. Upon arrival, he received notice that a woman pulled up to the drive-thru with a piece of paper claiming to have an Adderall prescription.

Handwritten on a piece of paper was a prescription for 30mg, total of 360 pills, with the initials of a doctor in Irvine, California. A call to the doctor revealed the defendant had not had an appointment with them in three years.

The officer made contact with the defendant, who handed over her prescription. She said the prescription was for Adderall and it was “likely” written by her doctor. She claimed that she had telehealth appointments and receives the prescriptions by mail. But when asked if she had an envelope with a return address, she was unable to provide that information.

The doctor also told police that all of his prescriptions are done electronically.

