Woman reportedly dragged by truck in Cove parking lot, man faces charges

LAKE GENEVA — A woman reportedly got dragged by a truck in the Cove Hotel parking lot, knocking her unconscious.

Kyle Moegenburg, 35, of Hartford, is being charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were called to Cove Hotel for a report of an unconscious woman in the parking lot on Dec. 11, 2021.

Officers made contact with the woman who was reportedly crying and shaking. Police observed that the woman's face was notably swollen with bloody scratches around her eye and lips.

The woman reportedly told police that Moegenburg and her had gotten into an argument that led into the parking lot of Cove Hotel. She reports that Moegenburg tried to leave in his truck when she approached the truck to talk to him through the passenger window. The woman reportedly said that she had reached through the window when Moegenburg rolled the window up, trapping her arm. She then reports that Moegenburg accelerated forward, dragging her on the concrete, knocking her unconscious.

Officers made contact with Moegenburg who claimed that the woman had tried to pull down the window with her arm to try and open the passenger car door. He claims that he took her arm and put it out of the window before driving away. Moegenburg told police that he allegedly saw the woman running after him through his mirror.