Woman reportedly pushed out of moving car on Highway 11, charges filed against man

DELEVAN — A man has been charged after he reportedly crashed into a garage door, sent police on a chase and pushed a woman out of moving car.

Dezon Banks-McKinney, 27, of Rockford, Ill., is being charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety, repeater; false imprisonment, repeater; obstructing an officer, repeater; and disorderly conduct, repeater.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were called to a residence in Delevan for a report of a hit and run on Christmas Eve. Dispatch told police that the car had hit the garage door at the residence and was was leaving toward highway 43 with a female in the car who was being hit. Dispatch then advised police that the vehicle was now passing highway 14 in Darien and was reportedly traveling at 100 mph.

When officers arrived at the residence, they observed the damaged garage door and were met by a woman who stated she was on the phone with the female in the car who was being hit.

Police report that the woman on the phone was crying and telling police that the male driver was hitting her and was going to throw her out of the vehicle. The woman on the phone told police that they had just passed Vegas Club on highway 14. Approximately five minutes later she was reportedly pushed out of the moving car.

