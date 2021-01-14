Woman reportedly pushed out of moving car on Highway 11, charges filed against man

DELEVAN — A man has been charged after he reportedly crashed into a garage door, sent police on a chase and pushed a woman out of moving car.
Dezon Banks-McKinney, 27, of Rockford, Ill., is being charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety, repeater; false imprisonment, repeater; obstructing an officer, repeater; and disorderly conduct, repeater.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were called to a residence in Delevan for a report of a hit and run on Christmas Eve. Dispatch told police that the car had hit the garage door at the residence and was was leaving toward highway 43 with a female in the car who was being hit. Dispatch then advised police that the vehicle was now passing highway 14 in Darien and was reportedly traveling at 100 mph.
When officers arrived at the residence, they observed the damaged garage door and were met by a woman who stated she was on the phone with the female in the car who was being hit.
Police report that the woman on the phone was crying and telling police that the male driver was hitting her and was going to throw her out of the vehicle. The woman on the phone told police that they had just passed Vegas Club on highway 14. Approximately five minutes later she was reportedly pushed out of the moving car.
Officers drove to the location of the woman to pick her up and brought her to the police department for questioning.
The woman told police that her and Banks-McKinney, who she had only known for a week, bought liquor and cigarettes and drove to the residence in Delevan to hangout with some friends. The woman told police that her friend was reportedly uncomfortable with Banks-McKinney, who was intoxicated, causing Banks-McKinney and the woman to leave the residence.
The woman told police that Banks-McKinney became angry at her because there were only four cigarettes left in the pack he had just bought because her friends had taken some to smoke.
This reportedly caused Banks-McKinney to reverse off of the on ramp and head back to the residence. It was then that Banks-McKinney reportedly said "this (expletive) better be glad I don't have a gun" and rammed into the garage door of the residence and drove off.
As they proceeded to drive onto highway 11, the woman reported that Banks-McKinney unbuckled her seat belt and pushed her out of the car while the car was still moving.
Police initiated a pursuit of the vehicle which later reportedly crashed, causing Banks-McKinney to flee on foot. Banks-McKinney was eventually located by officers and was taken into custody.