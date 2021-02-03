Woman reportedly steals $844.19 in goods from Delavan Walmart

DELEVAN — A woman has been charged after she reportedly stole $844.19 worth of items from the Delavan Walmart.

Sunie Beran, 46, of the 200 block of West Walworth Avenue, is charged with felony retail theft, intentionally taking more than $500 - $5,000.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers were dispatched to Walmart, 1819 East Geneva St., for a report of retail theft on Nov. 14.

Police made contact with Loss Prevention employees at Walmart who reportedly had been monitoring Beran inside the store. She was allegedly seen placing items inside several large bags. Beran then left the store without purchasing any items.

Police contacted Beran inside her vehicle in the Walmart parking lot and asked her to to return to the store because she was reportedly unable to provide a valid receipt.

Beran admitted to stealing the items but claimed it was a "mistake".

The items inside Beran's bags totaled to $844.19.