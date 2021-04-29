Woman reportedly steals $930 in furniture from Lake Geneva target

LAKE GENEVA — A Delavan woman was arrested after reportedly stealing furniture from a Target three separate times, amounting to about $930.

Dana Wheeler, 38, of the 200 block of Butternut Drive, Delavan, is being charged with two counts of misdemeanor retail theft and felony retail theft.

According to the criminal complaint:

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police were called to a Target for a report of a woman who had committed three retail thefts on three separate days. The woman was identified through Target records as Wheeler.

Surveillance footage shows that Wheeler reportedly left the Target store with an assortment of furniture without paying, totaling to $96 on Jan. 25.

Then, on Feb. 18, surveillance footage showed Wheeler reportedly leaving the store again with an assortment of clothes and furniture, totaling to $559.24.

On March 15, surveillance video reportedly showed Wheeler leaving the Target a third time with a bunch of furniture totaling to $273.

Police made contact with Wheeler and showed her the surveillance video. Wheeler reportedly admitted it was her in the video but claimed if she stole things, it was not intentional.