Woman reportedly tried to set fire outside Delevan pub, charged with arson

DELAVAN — A woman reportedly tried to set a fire outside Seaver's Parkside Pub in Downtown Delavan and even though it was caught on camera she tried to tell police it was someone else.

Tricia Wilson, 42, of the 200 block of Mc Dowell Street, is being charged with attempted arson of a building, obstructing an officer, negligent handling of burning material and criminal damage to property.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were dispatched on Monday, Aug. 16 to the alleyway of the Baymont Hotel for a report of a woman wearing a grey sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes trying to start a building on fire on Aug. 16. Officers made contact with the woman who matched the description who was later identified as Wilson.

Officers asked Wilson about starting a fire and she reportedly stated that "two other females were doing that." Police then spoke with another woman at the scene who told police that she had reportedly seen Wilson standing in the doorway of Seaver's Parkside Pub trying to start a fire.

The woman told police that she had three videos of the incident which reportedly showed Wilson trying to start a fire.