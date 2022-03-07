Wrong-way driver arrested on Highway 12 after crashing in Bloomfield

A 41-year-old man was arrested Saturday, March 5, after reportedly driving over 100 mph on Highway 12 in the wrong direction.

On Saturday at approximately 11:50 p.m. the Walworth County Sheriff’s 911 Communications Center received a report of a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Hwy 12, at Interstate 43, near the City of Elkhorn, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was reported to have been traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 12 at speeds nearing 100 mph.

The communications center immediately broadcast an attempt to locate the vehicle to area sheriff’s deputies and municipal police agencies.

The suspect vehicle was located on Highway 12 eastbound in the westbound lanes by the City of Lake Geneva Police Department at speeds over 100 mph.

Lake Geneva Police followed the vehicle and reported it had crashed near Clover Road and Highway 12 in the Town of Bloomfield. The suspect struck no other motorists.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Christopher Jeffery Pinnow, 41 of Fort Atkinson.

Pinnow, who was not injured in the crash, was arrested for several criminal charges and confined to the Walworth County Jail.

He faces charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of narcotic drugs.

Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted by the City of Lake Geneva Police Department, Bloomfield Police Department, and the Village of Genoa City Police Department.