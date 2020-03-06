Criminal justice group should continue to meet in open

A recent decision to dissolve the Walworth County Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee, which meets publicly, is deeply troubling.
The same group will restructure to develop a private organization, which will make decisions behind closed doors.
Discussions that once took place in the open will now occur in private corners of the courthouse where government officials will determine the fate of important taxpayer-funded programs.
There is absolutely no good reason for this to occur. The members of this group, which consists of mostly elected government officials, should conduct their business in front of the public.
The CJCC has been in a year-long dispute over the handling of the treatment courts. District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld wants more control over which criminal defendants are eligible for the drug and drunken driving courts. These courts, which provide evidence-based treatment for drug offenders and criminals who have multiple drunken driving arrests, have changed the lives of some of the participants.
Heroin addicts, who have been arrested for possession of the narcotic, make up many of the participates in the county’s drug court. For these offenders, the arrest and following treatment may be a life-saving intervention. It isn’t even hyperbole to say this group makes decisions that have life-and-death consequences.
Due to the disputes within this group, the number of drug court participants has dwindled to six, which is far below the 25 that the court can serve.
The former county administrator David Bretl said that a workshop that occurred on Jan. 20 to restore relationships among the members was unsuccessful.
Bretl told a county board committee, “The media was there all day. And they (committee members) didn’t accomplish what they wanted to do.”
The Janesville Gazette later reported that one of its reporters was the only member of the media present during the workshop.
The CJCC includes Wiedenfeld and Walworth County’s four judges, all of whom are elected officials. Other members are attorneys and other people who receive a taxpayer-funded salary.
On a routine basis, these individuals make difficult decisions that impact families, crime victims and criminal defendants. These public employees serve in these positions because they are — or should be — able to make difficult and controversial decisions.
These individuals are scrutinized continuously, and a reporter with a notebook and a camera shouldn’t prevent them from accomplishing their jobs.
When it comes to the treatment courts, the CJCC is simply failing the public. That failure doesn’t demand less transparency, but more scrutiny.