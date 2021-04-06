 Skip to main content
Culver's fundraiser April 8 to raise money for poppy sculpture in Library Park
Culver's fundraiser April 8 to raise money for poppy sculpture in Library Park

The Lake Geneva American Legion Post 24 plans to install a poppy sculpture in Flat Iron Park

Coated in bright red colors, metal poppy-shaped sculptures sit on the ground before being mounted on stems and arranged in a display that could be coming soon to the Lake Geneva lakefront.

 Dennis Hines

The Lake Geneva American Legion Post 24 is holding a fundraiser on Thursday, April 8 at Culver’s to help raise money for the poppy-themed sculpture they are installing in Library Park, overlooking Geneva Lake.

The fundraiser will be from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Culver’s at 151 N Wells St. A portion of all food sold will go to the legion for the sculptures. People can also feel free to make additional donations as well.

The structure, as planned, will be 7 feet tall and depict 13 bright red poppies made out of metal and clustered together, representing the 13 stripes of the American flag. The purpose of the sculpture is to honor fallen veterans and to educate people about the symbolism of the poppy flower.

The red poppy is a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice worn by Americans since World War I to honor those who served and died for our country in all wars.

Artist John Larkin of Lake Geneva, who is constructing the sculpture, is donating his time to the project.

But the installation is expected to cost about $7,000 for the concrete foundation, lighting and landscaping. The goal is to install it in May.

Additional donations can be sent to: American Legion Auxiliary Unit 24, attention poppy project, P.O. Box 13, Lake Geneva, WI, 53147.

Or to make a donation online go to: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=3MR4D653P68V6

