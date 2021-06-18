Cuoco Pazzo now open for very limited hours and special events

The Italian restaurant located inside the former Red Geranium is back open offering customers a taste of Italy, but in a very limited capacity.
Cuoco Pazzo Eatz & Drinkz, 393 N. Edwards Boulevard, is open for limited hours and for special events, according to owner Eric Webber.
Webber said the restaurant currently is open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and for special events such as cooking classes and game nights.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee unanimously approved a “Class B” intoxicating liquor license and a “Class B” fermented malt beverage liquor license for the restaurant.
The liquor licenses still have to be approved by the full city council.
Plans for Cuoco Pazzo Eatz & Drinkz were uncertain earlier in the year when the restaurant closed Dec. 10, 2020 for the winter because of concerns related to the coronavirus and because the building was up for sale.
He said he is currently limiting the hours for Cuoco Pazzo because he is focusing on his restaurant in Fort Atkinson— Mangiami Italiono.
“We’re taking a little break because of the different events going on with the summer and other things going on with my other restaurant,” Webber said. “I can’t really give you a lot of solid information.”
Webber said a recent cooking class that was to be held at the restaurant was cancelled but will be held at a later date.
“We had one we were going to run last Wednesday (June 2), and the class was full and at the last minute we had a lot of cancellations,” Webber said. “So we’re going to run that one again July 21.”
Webber said another reason the restaurant is opened for limited hours is because he is having difficulty finding staff.
“It’s really hard to find staff,” Webber said. “I’m hoping we will level off a little bit with people getting back to work.”
Webber said he hopes the restaurant will be open during its regular hours again in the fall.
“We’re working on it,” Webber said. “We’re doing as much as we can right now.”
Cuoco Pazzo Eatz & Drinkz opened for business May 29, 2020.
The North Edwards Boulevard property was the location for the Red Geranium restaurant, which closed Jan. 1, 2020 after about 35 years in business.
A company called RGLG LLG purchased the property from previous owner, Swatek Sales Corp., for about $1.5 million on March 5, 2020. But it’s again listed for sale