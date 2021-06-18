Cuoco Pazzo now open for very limited hours and special events

Webber said a recent cooking class that was to be held at the restaurant was cancelled but will be held at a later date.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We had one we were going to run last Wednesday (June 2), and the class was full and at the last minute we had a lot of cancellations,” Webber said. “So we’re going to run that one again July 21.”

Webber said another reason the restaurant is opened for limited hours is because he is having difficulty finding staff.

“It’s really hard to find staff,” Webber said. “I’m hoping we will level off a little bit with people getting back to work.”

Webber said he hopes the restaurant will be open during its regular hours again in the fall.

“We’re working on it,” Webber said. “We’re doing as much as we can right now.”

Cuoco Pazzo Eatz & Drinkz opened for business May 29, 2020.

The North Edwards Boulevard property was the location for the Red Geranium restaurant, which closed Jan. 1, 2020 after about 35 years in business.

A company called RGLG LLG purchased the property from previous owner, Swatek Sales Corp., for about $1.5 million on March 5, 2020. But it’s again listed for sale

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.