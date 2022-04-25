Daffy for daffodils: Town of Walworth couple keeps watch over 1 million daffodils

“She wore her yellow sun-bonnet,

She wore her greenest gown;

She turned to the south wind

And curtsied up and down.

She turned to the sunlight

And shook her yellow head,

And whispered to her neighbour:

‘Winter is dead.’”

- “Daffodowndilly” by English author Alan Alexander “A.A.” Milne, 1924.

When wordsmithing a weekly column, you never know when or where your next idea may come as you sit in front of the keyboard, staring at a blank computer screen on deadline.

More often than not the inner muse strikes of its own accord, but in this week’s case the inspiration was provided by a bit of serendipity in my inbox from Walworth reader Susan Lacerra, who sent an email regarding potential column fodder in the Town of Walworth.

Lacerra recommended that I take a spring ride to Alden Road, “a roller coaster road with thousands of daffodils,” enthusing over the “amazing array of daffodils” to be seen.

“I was in awe of the waves of flowers last spring,” Lacerra wrote. “There must be an interesting story ... of so many daffodils.”

Never one to pass up an opportunity to get out of the office and indulge my career-long inner journalistic passion for Charles Kuralt-esque adventure travel wanderlust for “On the Road” stories to be found ‘round the next scenic bend in the curving, rolling highway, I input Alden Road into my smart phone mapping app and set my course for adventure.

I was not disappointed.

Even though the skies were overcast with steely gray clouds threatening a cold rain or perhaps snow flurries, Mother Nature being a fickle figure as winter begrudgingly transitions to spring in the Badger State, the masses of yellow daffs curtsying in the wind, mind-boggling in number, provided their own cheerful sunshine to brighten my day and bring an instant smile to my face.

At least seasonally this time of year, Alden Road would definitely be a contender for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s scenic Rustic Roads program, created over 40 years ago to provide hikers, bicyclists and motorists with an opportunity to leisurely travel through the state’s scenic countryside.

Today, the program encompasses 123 designated Rustic Roads spanning 740 miles through 61 counties, including six in Walworth County. Two near the Town of Lyons, Routes 11 and 12, include scenic Kettle Moraine glacial formations.

Alden Road checked all my personal Rustic Road boxes, providing me with an out-of-office opportunity to leisurely travel through the scenic countryside—and on the company tab no less, for research and reporting purposes.

I can see why Kuralt parlayed a three month journalistic experiment with CBS News into a quarter-century gig roaming America’s backroads.

As John Fogerty sang on the 1985 hit single, “Centerfield”—“Put me in coach, I’m ready to play.”

My adventure on Alden Road in search of daffodils would cross my path with avid gardeners Richard and Nancy Rasmussen, who have stewarded a mid-1980s planting of 250 daffodil bulbs on their 40-acre homestead into an estimated one million bulbs today.

“There’s really nothing by way of a story,” Richard Rasmussen said of his daffodils, chuckling. “It’s just a lot of time spent planting a lot of them.”

The starter daffodil bulbs, planted in the front lawn “nursery” nearly four decades ago, were purchased from Jurg’s Greenhouses, 120 Ridge Rd. in Walworth.

“I’ve planted a lot of other flowers, tulips and everything else, but there are three things that are great about the daffodil,” Richard noted, praising them as a colorful, attractive and long-blooming flower, up to month in optimal conditions. “Number one, the deer don’t eat them. Number two, the tall grass doesn’t choke them out. And number three, they double. You plant a bulb and it doubles about every two years—in two years you’ll have two, in four years you’ll have four, in six years you’ll have eight, in eight years you’ll have sixteen. What you do, through the years, is you just break them all up.”

Eventually, all the dividing of the original 250 daffodil bulbs, the dividing of the divided bulbs, the dividing of the divided divided bulbs, the dividing of the divided divided divided bulbs, and so on—extrapolated out over the course of nearly four decades—quickly adds up. Imagine the principle of compounded interest or dividend reinvestment with daffodil bulbs and you get to a cool million daffodils in 2022.

“You can take a guess as to how many you think there are,” laughs Rasmussen, retired as a longtime Walworth attorney four years ago, as we tour the colorful array of daffodils blanketing the rolling homestead grounds. “I originally planted the 250 and every year I just go out, pick certain areas, and break up the clumps, divide ‘em. Dig up all the clumps, divide ‘em and replant them one by one.”

The masses of 50,000 roadside daffodils caretaked by Richard Rasmussen along a 1/4-mile stretch of Alden Road—originally planted over a span of four years beginning nine years ago and periodically divided and replanted since—are an instructive case in point.

“All the bulbs that are out by the road came from elsewhere on the property and basically I’ve just been breaking up the original 250 bulbs for the last roughly almost 40 years,” Richard said, noting the daffodils are in peak full bloom this week. “The roadside bulbs, I’ve planted every one of them.”

Dividing the bulbs is done by Rasmussen in a “very short window,” usually from April 15 through May 15-20, depending on the weather and soil moisture.

“The reason I do it then is because one, you can see the colors of the ones you’re digging up, and number two, the ground it still moist so it’s easy to put a shovel in the ground to plant them,” Richard said, noting he can divide and plant 500 bulbs an hour. “Once you get to May and you have to jump on the shovel four times to get the shovel into the ground, that’s it. We’ll wait ‘til next year.”

For Richard, his love of daffodils comes naturally.

“My father liked the daffodils, always liked the poem ‘I Wander Lonely as a Cloud,’ and so he’s buried at Cobblestone Cemetery and on the back of the grave monument is ‘...and then my heart with pleasure fills, and dances with the daffodils’ by Wordsworth.”

While Nancy Rasmussen is a member of the Fontana Garden Club and the couple are members of the American Daffodil Society, the planting and dividing of the daffodils has exclusively been Richard’s labor of love.

“Richard does it all, it’s his handiwork,” she said. “I love it when he’s out working. It’s a great project. It gets him out of the house for many hours at a time and I get the house to myself.”

Nancy also appreciates the beautiful grounds that are a colorful testament to her husband’s green thumb handiwork when it comes to daffodils.

“It’s the joy of spring,” Nancy said of the perennial joy that blooming daffodils bring, quoting “Daffodowndilly” from Milne’s 1924 poetry book “When We Were Very Young,” illustrated by illustrated by E.H. Shepard. “The last line is ‘Shhh! Winter is dead’—and that’s what they tell us. It’s spring. Winter’s over. Hope. Hope!”

The jaw-dropping roadside daffodil display viewed by motorists, while impressive, is just the tip of the iceberg.

“What you see at the road is not a majority of what we have,” Richard noted. “We have them all over the property. There’s way more.”

Rasmussen’s interest in planting the original 250 daffodil bulbs from Jurg’s stemmed from a general interested in gardening, his longtime happy place.

“As anybody that knows me will tell you, if you want to keep me happy and occupied, give me a wheelbarrow, a shovel, a hoe and stuff like that,” he said. “I don’t want a computer and all the electronic stuff. It’s an interest, a lifelong interest. I grew up around here in the country. I’ve always enjoyed working in the garden, planting flowers and so forth.”

Adds Nancy, a retired Walworth and UW-Madison teacher, with a laugh, “I have the computer and take all the pictures and put videos up on YouTube, so we’re a good match, we’re a good pair.”

Other gardening interests for Rasmussen beyond daffodils include his showplace “old person’s garden” along the winding gravel driveway.

“With gardening, it’s true that when you reach a certain stage in life—I’m not that young anymore—you kind of convert your garden from a young person’s garden to an old person’s garden,” he said. “We used to have a lot of vegetables and everything else out there and now it’s all daylilies, coneflowers, black-eyed Susans—all flowers that choke out grass. Basically, it’s a self-weeding garden. The things you plant do the weeding for you. My gardens would not pass inspection if they were in front of The Abbey Resort or something like that. But that’s okay. I’m out in the country and they’re fine.”

Ultimately, it’s the daffodils that people come to see, and they keep Rasmussen plenty busy this time of year with dividing and replanting.

Beyond making the Rasmussens happy, the masses of blooming daffodils along Alden Road are a popular springtime attraction in the Town of Walworth, bringing happiness to countless others.

“Most the locals are aware of them,” Rasmussen said. “We have a lot of people that come out here and look at them. People send cards, thank you notes. We get quite a few compliments. Last year, somebody took a picture of the daffodils along the road and put the photo in our mailbox.”

Beyond Lacerra, other admirers of the daffodils include Gary Jurgensen, since 1984 the second generation owner of Jurg’s Greenhouses, founded in 1953 by his father Amos, who sold the original 250 daffodil bulbs to Richard Rasmussen nearly four decades ago.

“I’ve admired all the work that he’s put into it,” Gary Jurgensen said of Rasmussen. “Every year it’s a pretty display. It’s magnificent. He’s a great gardener, the whole family is—his parents, his mother especially, and his brother is a wonderful gardener also—so it’s in his blood. He’s meticulous. He’s very knowledgeable. He does his research, too. I’m a good gardener, but I would never through the amount of work he’s gone through to do all that. He’s done a wonderful, wonderful job.”

It’s been 25 years since Jurg’s last sold flower bulbs, outgunned by the discount-oriented big box stores.

“In those days we sold a lot of bulbs, hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of them,” Jurgensen recalled. “And then suddenly we couldn’t even sell enough to pay for them, nobody seemed to be interested in buying them anymore, so we got out of selling bulbs.”

But it was an oranges to apples comparison in terms of the flower bulbs. Top-size bulbs, which sell at a premium, typically produce bigger blooms and are more vigorous growers than minimum acceptable size bulbs.

“They sell Number Threes but we always sold Number Ones, which were the biggest you could buy, plus the most expensive,” Jurgensen said. “But a good gardener knows you get what you pay for.”

And it quickly becomes evident that Rasmussen got his money’s worth from his premium-priced investment in daffodil bulbs, which has doubled its dividends repeatedly over the course of nearly four decades.

“It’s a wonderful time of the year,” Nancy Rasmussen said of spring daffodil season, as she and Richard surveyed their 50,000 daffodils along Alden Road. “We look forward to it. Beauty arises in the spring. It brings people lots of joy.”

So set your sights—and mapping app—for a visit to Alden Road, south of Lakeville Road, for some colorful spring cheer during this year’s unfolding daffodil season.

And while you’re out admiring the daffodils, you might also want to check out Walworth County’s six DOT-registered Rustic Roads—Routes 11, 12, 29, 36, 85 and 120.

Visit https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/travel/road/rustic-roads/southeast.aspx and set a course for scenic adventure.

You never know what stories you might find while “On the Road.”

Heaven knows, for “really nothing by way of a story,” there was quite a story to be had in the simple delights of roadside daffodils.

“I wandered lonely as a cloudThat floats on high o’er vales and hills,When all at once I saw a crowd,A host, of golden daffodils;Beside the lake, beneath the trees,Fluttering and dancing in the breeze. Continuous as the stars that shineAnd twinkle on the milky way,They stretched in never-ending lineAlong the margin of a bay:Ten thousand saw I at a glance,Tossing their heads in sprightly dance. The waves beside them danced; but theyOut-did the sparkling waves in glee:A poet could not but be gay,In such a jocund company:I gazed—and gazed—but little thoughtWhat wealth the show to me had brought: For oft, when on my couch I lieIn vacant or in pensive mood,They flash upon that inward eyeWhich is the bliss of solitude;And then my heart with pleasure fills,And dances with the daffodils.”—“I Wandered Lonely as a Cloud,” English Romantic poet William Wordsworth, 1807.

