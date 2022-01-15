Daniel Derrick celebrates 50 years in firefighting service and 110 years of the family business

Lifelong Lake Geneva resident Daniel Derrick is celebrating two milestones in the new year — 50 years of firefighting service and the 110th anniversary of his family’s business.

Derrick recently was recognized for his 50 years of service with the Lake Geneva Fire Department. He joined the department Jan. 4, 1972.

“It makes me feel old,” Derrick said of working for the fire department for 50 years. “It’s a big number.”

Fire Chief John Peters said he is honored to recognize Derrick’s 50 years of service on the department.

“There are very few in history of the department that have reached this milestone, one of them being Dan’s father, former Chief Tom Derrick Jr.,” Peters said. “It is a testament to Dan’s dedication, skill and perseverance that he could accomplish this goal.”

During his time with the department, Derrick has served as a firefighter, emergency medical technician, lieutenant, captain, assistant chief and deputy chief.

“From probationary firefighter to deputy chief, Dan has ably served the department in a variety of capacities that strengthened our organization,” Peters said. “We have benefited from his calm demeanor in emergency situations and from his helpful leadership of the department over the past 50 years.”

Derrick said he has only worked for the Lake Geneva Fire Department, but the department often responds to emergency situations with other local firefighting agencies.

“With mutual aid, we work with Linn, Lyons, Elkhorn, Delavan and Bloomfield. We go to help them, and they come to help us,” Derrick said.

He enjoys interacting with and learning from the other firefighters.

“Chief Peters’ father was a close friend of mine. He was my mentor when I got on,” Derrick said. “I think that’s the biggest thrill I’ve had, just watching so many young people become really good firefighters and EMTs and paramedics.”

Derrick became interested in firefighting through his father, Thomas Derrick Jr., who worked for the Lake Geneva Fire Department for about 51 years.

Thomas Derrick Jr. joined the fire department in 1951 and served as its chief from 1955 to 1994. He worked with the fire department until his death in February 2002.

“He made his last round with me a week before he died,” Derrick said. “I literally grew up in it. He received the magazines that firefighters get, and I would read them from beginning to end. Sometimes I would read them before he did.”

Memorable fire callsDerrick said some of the more memorable calls he responded to during his career includes a fire that occurred Thanksgiving 1972 between the Geneva Theater and the building where Thumbs Up Saloon is currently located.

“We spent all of Thanksgiving Day there. I think that was the biggest one we ever had that I remember,” Derrick said. “We saved the theater. We saved the tavern, but that kept us busy.”

Derrick also recalls a fire that occurred at the Dunn Lumber Company on New Years Day during the early 1990s.

Changes in the firefighting professionDerrick said some of the changes he has noticed in the firefighting profession over the years includes better equipment and training for the firefighters. However he said fires are “hotter” now because of the newer types of materials that are being used for constructing buildings.

“I think some of the dangers that are there now weren’t there when I first started because of construction materials,” he said.

Fire service is a family affairDespite being a part of fire service for 50 years, Derrick doesn’t plan to hang up his fire helmet just yet.

He plans to continue to be involved with the Lake Geneva Fire Department in some form for at least the foreseeable future.

“I would like to continue, but with my age you don’t know how long that goes,” Derrick said.

Captain Ryan Derrick, Daniel Derrick’s son, said he looks forward to continuing serving with his father on the fire department.

“We’ll keep him around for as long as he wants to stay,” Ryan Derrick said. “He doesn’t go in the buildings anymore, but he can stay for as long as he likes.”

Daniel Derrick said he is excited that his son has followed in his footsteps, and that he has been a valuable member of the department.

“I’m very proud of Ryan,” Daniel Derrick said. “He’s one of our captains. He’s a training officer and advanced EMT.”

Sandy Derrick, Daniel Derrick’s wife, is a member of the Lake Geneva Fire Bells, a nonprofit organization that provides food, drinks and temporary shelter for emergency workers during serious emergency situations.

“I started bringing water and filling my car up with things they might need during fires,” Sandy Derrick said. “We’ll go to McDonald’s, and they will give us up to 150 burgers for the emergency workers.”

Celebrating 110 years of the family businessDaniel Derrick also is celebrating the 110th anniversary of his family’s business, Derrick Funeral Home & Cremation Services. He said he has enjoyed following the family tradition of working in the funeral home industry.

“I can honestly say I’ve never had to go to work a day in my life, because I enjoy the work that I do,” he said.

Derrick Funeral Home was started by Daniel Derrick’s grandfather, Thomas Derrick Sr., in 1912 in the 700 block of Main Street. The business was moved to 252 Center St. in 1924 and then to its current location at 800 Park Drive in 1997. The Center Street location is the building that was torn down in 2021 to make room for a store.

Thomas Derrick Jr., Daniel Derrick’s father, took over the business shortly after his father died in November 1962.

Daniel Derrick graduated from mortuary school in 1965 and received his license in 1966 and began working at the funeral home full time. He had assisted his grandfather at the funeral home during his early teenager years so he wasn’t new to the business.

“I was 14 or 15 years old when I really started helping him,” he said.

Daniel Derrick currently operates the business with his wife, son and other family members. He enjoys assisting people during their time of need and has worked with many local families for generations.

“I’ve buried grandchildren of grandparents that I’ve buried, and I’ve met an awful lot of nice people,” Daniel Derrick said. “A lot of times, I’ve made a lot of good friends too.”

Changes in the industry Daniel Derrick said he has noticed several changes in the funeral home industry throughout his career. He said when he first started, the funeral home also often served as an ambulance service.

“Funeral homes provided ambulance service, because in a small town they were the only ones that had a vehicle that could really hold a prone human body, and that started years before I got into it,” he said. “That’s how it was until the state made a lot of regulations. That’s the way it was when I started— a funeral home and ambulance service.”

Daniel Derrick said there has been more requests for cremation services during the past few years.

“When I first started, if we cremated three or four people in a year that was a lot,” Daniel Derrick said. “Now about 50% or more of our services are cremations.”

Ryan Derrick said there are also more requests for memorial services.

“There’s more celebrations of life,” Ryan Derrick said.

Ryan Derrick said he plans to continue the family business.

“I’m planning on it,” Ryan Derrick said. “I hope I can keep it going.”

Daniel Derrick said the key to operating a successful family business for 110 years is to be available to clients when needed. He said his family often works holidays assisting clients.

“In this business, it’s being approachable and being available and putting the families first, day or night,” Daniel Derrick said. “People call us no matter what time of day it is.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.