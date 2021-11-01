Dates set for Lake Geneva's Winterfest, ice castle returning and Christmas parade scheduled

Summer may be gone, but there is still a lot to look forward to this winter.

Three upcoming wintertime events are set to return to the Lake Geneva area, the Christmas parade, Winterfest snow sculpting and the ice castle.

The Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade, which is conducted by VISIT Lake Geneva, is set to go back to its regular format of lighted floats traveling throughout the downtown area with people lining the streets to watch the parade.

“The parade is as normal, same route as in previous years,” Deanna Goodwin, marketing director for VISIT Lake Geneva, announced during the Oct. 18 tourism commission meeting. “We’re going back to the normal format that has been going on for 40-some years, but with COVID everything is ready for a change if necessary.”

Because of the coronavirus, VISIT Lake Geneva had planned to conduct a “reverse parade” last year in which the floats would be stationed along Broad Street, and spectators would drive by in their vehicles to view them.

The parade was eventually cancelled because not enough groups felt comfortable participating due to concerns related to the coronavirus.