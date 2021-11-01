Dates set for Lake Geneva's Winterfest, ice castle returning and Christmas parade scheduled

Summer may be gone, but there is still a lot to look forward to this winter.
Three upcoming wintertime events are set to return to the Lake Geneva area, the Christmas parade, Winterfest snow sculpting and the ice castle.
The Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade, which is conducted by VISIT Lake Geneva, is set to go back to its regular format of lighted floats traveling throughout the downtown area with people lining the streets to watch the parade.
“The parade is as normal, same route as in previous years,” Deanna Goodwin, marketing director for VISIT Lake Geneva, announced during the Oct. 18 tourism commission meeting. “We’re going back to the normal format that has been going on for 40-some years, but with COVID everything is ready for a change if necessary.”
Because of the coronavirus, VISIT Lake Geneva had planned to conduct a “reverse parade” last year in which the floats would be stationed along Broad Street, and spectators would drive by in their vehicles to view them.
The parade was eventually cancelled because not enough groups felt comfortable participating due to concerns related to the coronavirus.
This year’s parade is scheduled to be held 5 p.m., Dec. 4 in downtown Lake Geneva. The theme will be “Christmas Classics: Movies, Music & Stories”— the theme that was set for last year’s parade.
Goodwin said registration is currently being accepted for this year’s floats.
Participants can register a float by visiting www.visitlakegeneva.com. The deadline is Nov. 10.
“If you go onto our website, just click events and parade and you will find a link there,” Goodwin said. “So we have people signing up their floats, which is wonderful.”
The 2022 U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship, which will be held Feb. 2 through Feb. 6 as part of the Winterfest activities, will return to featuring 15 snow-sculpting teams.
The 2021 event was reduced to 12 teams to allow for social distancing among the competitors and spectators.
“It’s full speed ahead on Winterfest,” Goodwin said. “Which is good because since COVID people are questioning if events are happening.
Officials from the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District are in the process of planning their holiday events.
The group’s holiday kick-off event is scheduled for Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 in downtown Lake Geneva, with the holiday window decorating contest beginning Nov. 14.
As part of the contest, downtown business owners decorate their storefront windows in a particular theme for the holiday season. The contest is scheduled to be held through Dec. 28.
The Business Improvement District is scheduled to host its Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Dec. 3.
Kristina Tarantino, event coordinator for the Business Improvement District, said they plan to host a Santa and reindeer series for three Sundays in December.
“Every weekend, there will be a reason to come back to town,” Tarantino said. “We’re finalizing that now. Oktoberfest just ended, so as soon as we recover from that, we will get that all out right away, and we will move into the Christmas series.”
In addition, the ice castle is coming back to Geneva National Resort, the third season at the resort and fourth season in Lake Geneva. The ice castle typically opens in January after the temperatures have been consistently low enough for the castle to be built.