Deadlock leaves Hillmoor development plan unresolved

The future of the old Hillmoor Golf Course property remains up in the air, as Lake Geneva city planners deadlock on options for redevelopment.
The Lake Geneva Plan Commission split sharply Dec. 12 on whether to seek new business and residential construction, or to maintain a status quo approach that could attract plans for a new resort or tourist attraction.
With no consensus at City Hall, landowner White River Holdings LLC faces an uncertain path in pursuing redevelopment of the vacant property, which the private company bought in 2016 for $3.4 million.
City officials will get one more chance to set development guidelines in January when the city approves an updated comprehensive plan for land use and growth throughout the community.
Planner Brian Munson of the consulting firm Vandewalle & Associates urged city officials Dec. 12 to select a blueprint designating a preference for the estimated 200-acre property.
"It does allow the conversations to move forward," Munson said.
But the Plan Commission deadlocked in a 3-3 tie that provided White River Holdings little clear direction on whether the city would prefer any particular type of redevelopment at the old golf course.
The golf course closed more than 10 years ago, and the land at 333 E. Main St. has been vacant and dormant ever since.
The future of the site has divided Lake Geneva-area residents for years, with some hoping to see new development and growth there, while others have advocated preservation of the undeveloped private property as green space.
White River Holdings in recent months has signaled a desire to move forward with some sort of project. The city hired Vandewalle & Associates to present options for the city to consider.
Plan Commission member Michael Krajovic and others, however, are calling for further analysis and discussion before the city commits to a preferred development strategy.
"I don't understand the rush," Krajovic said. "I think we need more study on this."
White River Holdings, based in Chicago, approached the city two years ago with plans for a combination of residential and commercial development. But the city's aldermen voted down a required change in land use designation needed to proceed with such a project.
After the two sides briefly ended up in court, the landowner dropped its legal challenges and said it wanted to try again at redeveloping the old golf course.
Vandewalle & Associates has presented three scenarios: residential development, a mix of residential and commercial development, or a status-quo approach in which development would take place without any city change in land use or zoning.
Munson has told officials that the third option would likely produce a proposal for a hotel resort with a water park or other tourist attraction, possibly with no public access for outdoor recreational uses. Under one of the other scenarios, he said, the city could require public access to undevelopable tracts that are environmentally sensitive.
About two-thirds of the old golf course, or around 130 acres, is undevelopable, while the remaining estimated 68 acres overlooking Main Street on the south could be developed.
The property currently has a rural zoning with a land use designation of private recreation.
City officials are debating whether to change the land use designation to open up new development possibilities.
Since the golf course closed, the site has deteriorated into large fields of overgrown weeds and shrubbery, which some people value for its natural aesthetic, but others regard as an eyesore.
Mayor Tom Hartz, who chairs the Plan Commission, said he supports the mixed-use development plan, because it would allow new development while also empowering the city to require White River Holdings to preserve the 130 acres as the open green space that many people want.
"I love the open space," Hartz said. "I would love 130 acres. That's a good number."
Some proponents of the status-quo option hope that maintaining the current land use and zoning will prevent any new development from taking place anywhere on the 200 acres. Others said they like the idea of a new hotel resort and water park.
"A resort doesn't really bother me, if it's done well," Plan Commission member Ann Esarco said.
On a motion to endorse the status-quo option, Krajovic and Esarco voted yes along with commissioner John Gibbs. Voting no were Hartz, Alderman Doug Skates and commissioner Brett Stanczak.
Commissioner Bill Catlin was absent.
There was no movement to vote on any other development scenario presented by Vandewalle & Associates.
Skates said he, too, supports the mixed-use development of residential and commercial embraced by the mayor.
Trying to preserve the status quo with a private recreation site, Skates said, could force White River Holdings to pursue a hotel resort and water park that, he said, would create too much additional traffic in an area that already is subject to congestion.
By not designating a preferred development plan, Skates said, the city could be limiting its options for preventing a more intense project that would be allowed under the current land use and zoning.
"That's, right now, something we couldn't stop," he said. "We're really in a position where we can't say no."