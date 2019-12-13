Deadlock leaves Hillmoor development plan unresolved

Munson has told officials that the third option would likely produce a proposal for a hotel resort with a water park or other tourist attraction, possibly with no public access for outdoor recreational uses. Under one of the other scenarios, he said, the city could require public access to undevelopable tracts that are environmentally sensitive.

About two-thirds of the old golf course, or around 130 acres, is undevelopable, while the remaining estimated 68 acres overlooking Main Street on the south could be developed.

The property currently has a rural zoning with a land use designation of private recreation.

City officials are debating whether to change the land use designation to open up new development possibilities.

Since the golf course closed, the site has deteriorated into large fields of overgrown weeds and shrubbery, which some people value for its natural aesthetic, but others regard as an eyesore.

Mayor Tom Hartz, who chairs the Plan Commission, said he supports the mixed-use development plan, because it would allow new development while also empowering the city to require White River Holdings to preserve the 130 acres as the open green space that many people want.